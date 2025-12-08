Notre Dame's bold move reignites questions about FSU football's direction after snub
Drama surrounding the College Football Playoff seems to be here to stay, and there won't be a December in the near future without coaching changes, snubs, bowl games missed, NIL shakedowns, and a Transfer Portal window looming to reshape a shaky landscape.
Notre Dame’s choice to opt out of its bowl game after being snubbed underscores the stance Florida State should have taken in 2023.
Notre Dame Says 'No'
FSU went on an undefeated ACC Championship run in 2023, winning the conference outright, but was ultimately snubbed from the College Football Playoff, leaving much of the country confused, accusatory, and questioning the decision-making behind closed doors in Grapevine, Texas.
Following Notre Dame's 10-2 season, they were left out of this year's playoff in favor of 10-3 Alabama and a 10-2 Miami team, both of which either lost their conference championship games or didn't participate in them at all. The fact that Notre Dame is independent shouldn't detract from what is obvious.
When Opting Out Becomes the Only Leverage
Notre Dame's recent decision to opt out of its Pop-Tarts Bowl bid against BYU is a stance worth examining. Rather than having an entire draft-ready team check out mentally in what, in new light, has become this age of college football, a decision to forego the semantics might be in the best interest of the team.
Florida State lived the other side of that decision in 2023, absorbing a 63-3 Orange Bowl beating from Georgia after its own playoff snub. It’s not an exact mirror, but the takeaway is the same.
The sport’s postseason framework is failing the very teams it is expected to reward. And as programs like Notre Dame, FSU, Kansas State, and Iowa State opt out of postseason showdowns, the message becomes harder to ignore. In today’s college football, sometimes the only winning move is refusing to play along.
Until the postseason offers incentives beyond profit-driven decisions, teams will continue making business choices that protect their futures rather than pacify a broken system.
