ESPN Lists One of FSU Football's Strongest Groups as an 'X Factor' for 2024 Season
The Florida State Seminoles will undoubtedly look different on both sides of the ball this season. With a revamped roster after having ten players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seminoles look ahead to another run at the ACC and potential College Football Playoff berth in the new 12-team playoff format.
ESPN has been releasing preseason projections for their top-25 teams ahead of the fall, and while standing on FSU's No. 11 spot, Andrea Adelson, unsurprisingly, chose the running back room alongside the offensive line to be the 'x-factor' to help propel the 'Noles to the promised land.
Florida State will look different on offense this year, given all the personnel changes, and perhaps its biggest strength is at running back, where the Seminoles have their best depth in years. Trey Benson might be gone, but Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes are back and the transfer additions of Roydell Williams and Jaylin Lucas will give the Seminoles plenty of options and versatility. Add in a veteran offensive line, led by sixth-year senior Darius Washington, and the Seminoles have the potential to be one of the best rushing teams in the country.- Andrea Adelson, ESPN.com
READ MORE: FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Running Backs
Adelson is right. Former Florida State star and now Arizona Cardinal Trey Benson won't be making explosive 80-yard touchdown rushes and 80-yard touchdown catches (the first player in FSU history to do so) in garnet and gold, but the 'Noles have a loaded backfield. If Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei can live up to his former 5-star rating alongside the talented transfers brought in this last cycle, the FSU offense could be just as dangerous as it was in 2023.
Florida State had 2,102 total rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns a season ago, with 905 yards and 14 of those scores belonging to Benson. But Toafili seemed to put it all together last season, winning the ACC Championship Game MVP award, and is the fifth player in FSU history with a receiving and rushing touchdown of at least 70 yards. Pair his veteran talent with speedsters like Lucas and bruisers like Williams and Holmes, and you have the mix for a very versatile rushing attack.
Rivals Miami and Clemson, who are expected to challenge FSU for a seat at the top of the ACC this season, are also on ESPN's list. With the Tigers at No. 16 and Miami at No. 24, their receiver groups could make a difference in 2024. A question mark that remains for the Seminoles is whether their secondary can handle the loss of Jarrian Jones and Renardo Green to the NFL.
READ MORE: SEC Commissioner Takes Shot At FSU Football About College Football Playoff Snub
