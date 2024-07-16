Report: Big Ten, SEC ‘Unlikely’ To Add Florida State Upon Potential Departure From ACC
College football insider and Action Network reporter Brett McMurphy is using sources to reveal the anonymous sentiments from SEC and Big Ten presidents and chancellors regarding Florida State’s attempt to leave the ACC and possibly join their conferences. In short, a majority of those who gave a response were not kind to FSU’s decision to sue its way out of the “draconian” media deal with the ACC and ESPN.
Perhaps the most interesting detail shared with the news source is the notion that Florida State would not be able to find a home in the Power Two unless the ACC implodes.
“There is no appetite among the presidents unless there is some catastrophic development with the ACC and it forces [the Big Ten] into a decision,” the source said.
“If the ACC blows up, who picks first [between the Big Ten and SEC]? Who picks second? If there is a need and desire to expand, you take inventory so your competitors don’t get it. But the presidents and chancellors are looking for stability. Despite what the social media geniuses are suggesting, no one — the leagues, the networks — is driving expansion.”
Another anonymous source echoed this sentiment, saying FSU is “in a bad spot” unless the ACC goes under.
However, Bud Elliott of 247Sports put it bluntly: “If FSU and Clemson get out, it ain’t surviving.”
Moreover, another source stated that Florida State hasn’t shown that it could be a good partner based on the steps it has taken to leave the ACC.
“Look what they did: getting the attorney general involved, accusing [former ACC commissioner] John Swofford of rigging the television rights to help his son, filing a suit to expose ESPN’s TV deals — something the other three power leagues are against, by the way,” the source said. “They’re not a good partner. There’s no congeniality. No one wants that.
“It’s not about FSU getting out of the ACC’s Grant of Rights. They’re not a fit,” a source said.
Another Big Ten source said that FSU has been a “disruptive partner” and questioned their ability to trust the university.
It is not known whether Florida State called upon Attorney General Ashley Moody (R-FL) to file suit against the ACC to demand the public release of its “secret contract” with ESPN. The SEC, the Big Ten, and the Big 12 did file an amicus brief in hopes of sealing media contracts between the ACC and ESPN as they claim “trade secrets” could be damaging to all four conferences that have deals with ESPN.
This is a developing story.
