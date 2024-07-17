FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Running Backs
Florida State's fall camp is quickly approaching, and both the weather and excitement are starting to heat up as the Seminoles look to continue their reign at the top of the ACC. The 'Noles of 2024 will have some tough shoes to fill after averaging 484.2 total yards per game with most of their production gone to the NFL, but there will be plenty of talented newcomers both from the high school, and transfer ranks to help the veteran group of running backs who made up 214 yards of the 484 average.
NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns towards a running back room that is once again stacked with depth for head coach Mike Norvell to utilize.
At the Surface
— Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Senior
Toafili will be entering his fifth year with the Seminoles and has the most experience in head coach Mike Norvell's offense. He is the fifth player in FSU history with a receiving and rushing touchdown of at least 70 yards and has proven to be a versatile athlete both in the slot and between the tackles. He was named the 2023 ACC Championship Game MVP after rushing for career-high 118 yards and sealed the ACC Title with a go-ahead touchdown in the 16-6 victory vs. No. 14 Louisville.
He is a case and point of development under running backs coach David Johnson and Norvell and will be a crucial part in helping the transfers and underclassmen continue to get acclimated to Florida State's complex offense.
— Kam Davis, Freshman
Davis came into the mix early on in his recruitment as a 4-star prospect out of Albany, GA. He was ranked as the No. 3 running back prospect in the country and at 5'10'', 211 pounds he already looks the part of a college-level running back. While he might not get as much playing time this fall, spending more time in FSU's strength and conditioning program will only add to his chances of getting on the field.
We saw flashes of his skills in the spring as an early enrollee and he looks ready for the next step. FSU will need another bruising back and Davis has the potential to be the future of the running back room.
Davis was named 2022 Georgia AAA Player of the Year after leading the Trojans to a 9-3 record and to the second round of state playoffs. As a quarterback, he passed for 2,736 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.
— Jaylin Lucas, Junior
One of the two transfer running backs taken from the 2024 NCAA Transfer Portal, Indiana transfer Lucas is the brother of current Seminole Ja'Khi Douglas. His teammates and coaches rave about his elusiveness and speed. With his quick cuts and change of direction, he can easily be named a home run hitter once he gets to the second level.
He played in 23 games, starting in eight, over two seasons at Indiana amassing 2,052 all-purpose yards, including 1,163 kickoff return yards, 546 rushing yards, 329 receiving yards, and 14 punt return yards. The Houma, LA native tied the Indiana career record with three kickoff return touchdowns. Named a first-team All-American returner, he will definitely be contributing in multiple facets of the offense. Lucas should pair well with the big-bodies of Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes, and Davis.
— Micahi Danzy, Freshman
Danzy, a local former 4-star prospect out of Florida High, was ranked as the nation’s 14th-best athlete and No. 27 overall in Florida. Danzy ran track in high school and, like Lucas, brings world-class speed to the RB room. He won the 400-meter dash and earned silver in the 200 at the 2023 USATF National Junior Olympics. He was also named FHSAA 2A state champion in the 200 and 400-meter dash in 2023 and 2024. Despite only playing in five games his senior year, Danzy amassed 3396 total yards and 41 touchdowns during his three years at Florida State University School, according to Maxpreps.com
Danzy enrolled in the summer and missed spring ball, so it'll be interesting to see him in a college-level setting. He lends credence to the type of athletes Norvell likes to bring in and can also line up at wide receiver. Listed at 6'1'', 180 pounds, his speed, and height would make him perfect in the slot or catching balls out of the backfield.
— Roydell Williams, Senior
Williams will likely have a major role in the offense as a feature back alongside Toafili with the loss of former FSU star running back Trey Benson to the 2024 NFL Draft.
The second running back transfer on this list is former Alabama running back Roydell Williams. He appeared in 45 games in four seasons at Alabama, totaling 1,165 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 234 carries.
This is a very talented running back room with the potential to be a staple of the offense. Williams is listed at 5'10'', 225 pounds and looks heavier than that when he's running down hill. We've gotten a glimpse of him in the spring and as fall camp continues to progress, the playbook will open up for the Hueytown, AL, native and we will get to see more of what he will bring as competition increases.
— Caziah Holmes, Redshirt Senior
Holmes is a veteran who has spent multiple years in the FSU offense. He got off to a slow start after transferring from Penn State in 2022, having to work with the scout team while waiting on a transfer waiver. However, there are two players in the RB room who took a significant jump from last year's squad, and Holmes is definitely one of them.
He appeared in all 14 games last season, playing mostly in a reserve role, and made his first collegiate start against Georgia in the Orange Bowl. He rushed 29 times for 185 yards with two scores and added another two touchdowns through the air in 2023
Holmes will likely see his role increase behind Williams and will have a larger workload to help punch opposing defenses. He's listed at 5'11'' and 215 pounds, so he is also another bruiser, and fall camp could do wonders for his confidence as he carves out a path for more carries.
— Samuel Singleton, Jr., Redshirt Freshman
From the eye test, Singleton is another player who vastly improved in the off-season. He gained 11 pounds, jumping from 188 pounds to 199, and carries it well. He was a 4-star prospect and consensus top-25 player at his position as a recruit, and the added weight alongside familiarity within the run game is definitely noticeable. He redshirted in 2023 after appearing in two games rushing for 56 yards on eight carries.
You'll likely see Singleton take the third role in the tailback position despite his improvement. He has Toafili and Lucas ahead of them and although Singleton will contribute, he will probably need another year of learning from the veterans on the team to start to become the future of the FSU teams to come.
— DJ Lundy, Redshirt Senior
Although his primary position is linebacker, Lundy is sometimes moved to the fullback position in close-yardage situations. He is 6'1'', 240 pounds, and can move offensive linemen around and create holes for some of the more slippery guys like Toafili and Lucas to punch it in. Although it is rare, he has four touchdowns to his name in the 42 games he's played in garnet and gold.
Biggest Question Mark?
Can the Seminoles replace Trey Benson?
Well, there aren't many, to be honest. Florida State should feel confident about where they stand in the backfield. With three seniors leading the charge and a foundation of blue-chip talents familiarizing themselves with the speed of the college game. The need to replace Benson seems to have been addressed with Williams, so how he progresses in a more in-depth playbook is probably the biggest question, although he seemed to be grasping it at a high level through spring.
Health shouldn't be an issue unless something happens at the top of the depth chart, and they have to rely on the twos and threes to step up to the plate, but they seem well-suited to do just that.
Follow the Leader
— Lawrance Toafili
The clear-cut leader in the running back room is Toafili. He's played behind Benson and New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin so it is his time to shine (again). His winning of the 2023 ACC Championship MVP award only helped to boost his confidence and in his final year of eligibility, he should be able to put on a draft-worthy season.
The 'Noles will likely spread the ball across multiple backs as they've historically done but his explosiveness cannot be understated.
He's also had the most experience in the offense playing in 43 games for the Seminoles. He is a guy that can help the transfers and underclassmen develop as camp progresses.
Projected Depth Chart
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
3. Kam Davis, Fr.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Jaylin Lucas, Jr.
3. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
Fullback
1. DJ Lundy, RS Sr.
Fall Camp Outlook
The running back room is a bright one. The only thing that needs to happen is to get the newcomers acclimated and continue to progress. Getting some of the more versatile guys like Toafili, Lucas, and Danzi more chemistry in the passing game with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei could do wonders heading into the 2024 season.
