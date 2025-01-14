ESPN Predicts Florida State’s Starting Quarterback For 2025 Season
Florida State had arguably one of the worst seasons in program history last year, finishing with a 2-10 record, which left fans scratching their heads about what went wrong. The 'Noles revamped their staff and brought in coveted transfers, alongside recruits, to rebuild an ACC Championship team.
One of the biggest question marks heading into the offseason landed on who will start under center in 2025. With DJ Uiagalelei declaring for the draft and Luke Kromenhoek transferring to Mississippi State, there were a lot of unknowns on how the quarterback room would look, with Brock Glenn being the only returning scholarship QB on the roster.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell snagged senior Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos out of the NCAA Transfer Portal to bring competition to the quarterback room, and ESPN has predicted him to become Florida State's starter in 2025.
"Despite DJ Uiagalelei's pre-injury struggles, Florida State went back to the portal for a quarterback with ACC starting experience in Castellanos, whose skills should better suit the team's new offense under coordinator Gus Malzahn," ESPN wrote. "Castellanos rushed for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns under coach Jeff Hafley in 2023, while enduring some ups and downs as a passer. He didn't seem like a good fit for coach Bill O'Brien's scheme and was replaced midseason, although he had 18 touchdown passes and only five interceptions. Castellanos is undersized at 5-9, 196 pounds, but he's the type of quarterback who can thrive in a Malzahn offense that emphasizes the QB run."
Glenn would likely be the only other player who could compete for the spot, although the 'Noles brought in former four-star prospect Kevin Sperry in the 2025 recruiting class. Glenn has appeared in 12 games during his two seasons at Florida State and has 826 yards passing with four scores through the air to seven interceptions and 119 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
ESPN beleives that Glenn is Castellanos' biggest threat to take the job.
"Brock Glenn had 228 passing yards and two touchdowns in Florida State's loss at Clemson on Oct. 5, and finished the season with 114 pass attempts, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He's a former three-star recruit."
However, the playing field has been leveled as Norvell gave up play-calling duties and hired Malzahn as offensive coordinator in the offseason. Both players will be learning a new offense, although Norvell's and Malzahn's are similar in many ways. It will be interesting to see how Glenn's familiarity with Norvell's offense and Castellanos's familiarity with Malzahn's offense come into play this spring.
