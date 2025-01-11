Former Florida State Tight End Transferring To FCS Program
Florida State's roster is going to look much different in 2025 after 27 players moved on from the program during the NCAA Transfer Portal winter window. The Seminoles have offset the losses through the portal and high school/JUCO recruiting but still have more work to do this offseason.
On Saturday evening, former FSU tight end Jerrale Powers announced his new home. After entering the portal in December, Powers plans to transfer to Stephen F. Austin, a member of the FCS. The Lumberjacks went 7-5 last fall under longtime head coach Colby Carthel.
Powers spent the last three seasons as a reserve tight end at Florida State, working with the scout team for most of that time. He was limited by injuries at different junctures and was also asked to convert to a new position after playing wide receiver in high school.
In 2024, Powers appeared in one game, seeing one snap in the win against Charleston Southern. He played seven snaps in 2023 during his debut in the win against Southern Miss. Powers redshirted during his first year with the Seminoles in 2022. He was a member of the team that won the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl and the 2023 ACC Championship.
The Texas native signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He'll be suiting up closer to home with his move to Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, TX. That's less than three hours from his hometown of Duncanville.
Powers stands at 6-foot-4, 232 pounds. He's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Florida State has two scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period. FSU also recently landed a commitment from Arizona State tight end transfer Markeston Douglas and UCF tight end transfer Randy Pittman.
Powers is one of 19 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, freshman defensive end DD Holmes, redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, senior wide receiver Malik Benson, and redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward have also declared their intentions to move on.
