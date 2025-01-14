Florida State Running Back Samuel Singleton Jr. Named Freshman All-American
Florida State kick returner Samuel Singleton Jr. was named an FWAA Freshman All-American Tuesday, the first Seminole to receive the honor since Brian Burns in 2016.
Singleton, from Charleston, South Carolina, returned 15 kickoffs for 373 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown at Duke for his first career score. Singleton was the only P4 freshman with a kickoff return in 2024 and became the first Seminole freshman with a kick return touchdown since 2013.
Singleton's 95-yard touchdown was the 19th-longest in FSU history, while his 165 kickoff return yards against the Blue Devils ranked seventh in program history and were tied for fifth-most in a game nationally last season. His 373 return yards during the 2024 season led all P4 freshman.
Florida State is one of two teams in the country with a kickoff return touchdown in each of the last three seasons. Singleton's touchdown followed Trey Benson's 93-yard touchdown vs. Boston College in 2022 and Deuce Spann's 99-yard score vs. Duke in 2023.
Singleton is the third member of Florida State's special teams unit to earn All-America honors. Punter Alex Mastromanno was a consensus All-American after leading the nation in punting average, while kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was a first-team All-American from the AFCA following his perfect senior season.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
