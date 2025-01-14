Nole Gameday

Florida State Running Back Samuel Singleton Jr. Named Freshman All-American

Three members of FSU's special teams unit have earned All-American honors.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) runs the ball against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) runs the ball against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State kick returner Samuel Singleton Jr. was named an FWAA Freshman All-American Tuesday, the first Seminole to receive the honor since Brian Burns in 2016.

Singleton, from Charleston, South Carolina, returned 15 kickoffs for 373 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown at Duke for his first career score. Singleton was the only P4 freshman with a kickoff return in 2024 and became the first Seminole freshman with a kick return touchdown since 2013.

Singleton's 95-yard touchdown was the 19th-longest in FSU history, while his 165 kickoff return yards against the Blue Devils ranked seventh in program history and were tied for fifth-most in a game nationally last season. His 373 return yards during the 2024 season led all P4 freshman.

READ MORE: Former Florida State Tight End Transferring To FCS Program

Florida State is one of two teams in the country with a kickoff return touchdown in each of the last three seasons. Singleton's touchdown followed Trey Benson's 93-yard touchdown vs. Boston College in 2022 and Deuce Spann's 99-yard score vs. Duke in 2023.

Singleton is the third member of Florida State's special teams unit to earn All-America honors. Punter Alex Mastromanno was a consensus All-American after leading the nation in punting average, while kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was a first-team All-American from the AFCA following his perfect senior season.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

READ MORE: Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami

• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs

 LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month

 Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football