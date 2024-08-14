ESPN Puts Defending ACC Champion Florida State Atop Conference Rankings Entering 2024 Season
ESPN reporters Andrea Adelson and David Hale are high on Florida State football heading into the 2024 season. The defending ACC Champions start the year by claiming the top spot in Adelson and Hale’s conference power rankings with Clemson and Miami, respectively, trailing behind.
The ESPN reporters put FSU and Clemson into their “Should be in” category relating to the College Football Playoff (CFP). They wrote this of the Seminoles and Tigers just weeks away from kickoff.
“There is no clear-cut favorite in the ACC, so although its champion is guaranteed a berth, it's anyone's guess who that'll be. If history is any guide, however, Clemson or Florida State would be the obvious choice. The Tigers and Seminoles have won the league every year but one since 2011. Both have potentially elite defenses and some intriguing skill talent on offense, but both have big question marks at QB, with Cade Klubnik looking for growth after a shaky sophomore season at Clemson and DJ Uiagalelei hoping to replace all the production lost by Jordan Travis'; departure at FSU.”- Andrea Adelson & David Hale, ESPN
Furthermore, Adelson and Hale predicted FSU defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. to be one of the top transfers in the league, and DE Patrick Payton to be one of the best in the conference overall. They also included Florida State in two of the six “Must-see games” as the ’Noles square off with Clemson in Tallahassee on Oct. 5 and travel to Miami on Oct. 26.
What does all this mean? Well, despite some ESPN pundits like Paul Finebaum who believe FSU will not appear in the CFP let alone finish in the top 25, there are still some of those employed by the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network that hold the Seminoles in high regard.
The results on the field will always prove somebody right or wrong (most of the time).
