ESPN Ranks Florida State's Thomas Castellanos As Top 20 Transfer QB Ahead of 2025 Season
Florida State has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows with transfers, and the quarterback position has been no exception. The 'Noles unexpectedly hit paydirt when Jordan Travis transferred from Louisville in 2019, who went on to become a Heisman finalist and New York Jets draft pick, and, well, we all witnessed the downfall of an ACC Championship-caliber team last season. That isn't to say that it was solely because of one transfer because there were many things factoring in like injuries, coaching, and transfer portal misses, that ended up with FSU finishing 2-10 in 2024.
There were major coaching changes in the offseason alongside another haul of a highly anticipated transfer class, with one of those being Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos. ESPN released a list of the best quarterbacks in the 2024 transfer class and has Castellanos ranked at No. 16.
After one season in a reserve role at UCF, Castellanos transferred to Boston College and shined right away as a dual-threat weapon. He threw for 2,248 yards with 28 total touchdowns and 16 turnovers, and his 1,253 rushing yards (excluding sacks) led all FBS quarterbacks last season.- Max Olsen, ESPN.com
Castellanos was benched in surprising fashion by Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien but that doesn't say much about his possibility of success in the right scheme. He was 20 of 23 for 305 yards through the air and had 95 rushing yards and another score in Boston College's narrow 31-29 loss to Florida State in 2023.
He will also be reuniting with FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn who recruited Castellanos to UCF, so the potential to have another dynamic quarterback in garnet and gold is there, given the right players around him.
Other notable players on the list are Georgia transfer Carson Beck, who is signing with Miami, landing at No. 2, and Charlotte transfer Deshawn Purdie at No. 19, who is transferring to Florida. FSU faces both Miami and Florida in 2025. Former FSU quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, who is transferring to Mississippi State, came in at the No. 18 spot.
