Former FSU Football Standout Accepts Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl
The Reese's Senior Bowl has been an important part of the pre-draft process for former Florida State stars over the last couple of years. New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske both improved their stock during the event.
The Seminoles are slated to have three standouts participate in the all-star event in 2025. On Tuesday, former FSU cornerback Azareye'h Thomas announced he was accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He joins All-American kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer on the roster. Last year, the NFL changed its rules to allow juniors to compete in Mobile.
Thomas totaled a career-high 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and an interception while starting all 12 games for the Seminoles last fall. He played more snaps (755) than any player on the roster and accumulated nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579). Thomas had 5+ tackles in six games, including three games of six tackles.
READ MORE: 'Don't Do That Again' ... ESPN Puts FSU Football's Mike Norvell On Hot Seat List
The Florida native signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He was a member of the defensive rotation during his first two years with the program and was a contributor on the ACC Championship team in 2023, winning the Bill McGrotha Award. Thomas was named an ACC honorable mention for his performance last season.
Thomas concluded his time in garnet and gold with 37 appearances and 13 starts. He recorded 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and 15 pass deflections.
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound defensive back was one of two members of Florida State's roster to forego his final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft alongside Joshua Farmer. Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson originally planned to enter the draft but decided to return to Tallahassee for one more season.
The Reese's Senior Bowl will be held on Saturday, February 1, in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on the NFL Network.
READ MORE: Standout Utah State Running Back Transfer Lists Florida State In Top-Six
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Adds FCS Quarterbacks Coach To Off-Field Staff
• Florida State Lands Explosive Tennessee Wide Receiver Transfer Squirrel White
• Florida State Secures Veteran Memphis Linebacker Transfer Elijah Herring
• Former FSU Defensive End, Seminole Legacy Transferring To Third School In Three Years