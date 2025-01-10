FSU Placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Florida State placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after spending five and a half years with the Seminoles.
Fitzgerald, a native of Coolidge, Georgia, was a Lou Groza Award finalist, which recognizes the nation’s top kicker. In 2024, he delivered a flawless 13-for-13 performance on field goals, including an impressive 5-for-5 from distances of 50 yards or more. His five 50-yard field goals set a new single-season school record, and he also recorded the second, third-, and seventh-longest field goals in Florida State's history.
Serving as Florida State's primary kicker throughout the Mike Norvell era, Fitzgerald was one of the lone bright spots in 2024 and helped lead the 2023 Seminole Squad to a perfect regular season and ACC Championship. He was 19-of-21 on field goals and a perfect 58 for 58 on PATs that year.
He was the only player in FSU history with multiple seasons of at least 57 made PATs. Fitzgerald’s 56-yard field goal against the North Carolina Tar Heels this past season matched Florida State’s longest in the 75-year history of Doak Campbell Stadium.
