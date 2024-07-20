ESPN's Paul Finebaum Says Another ACC Team Is More Attractive To SEC, Big 10 Than FSU
After reports surfaced that the Big Ten and the SEC are not interested in adding Florida State to their ranks (unless the ACC implodes), ESPN radio host and SEC legend Paul Finebaum shared an interesting proposal that might ruffle some feathers in Tallahassee.
First, he started by saying both Clemson and FSU have worked in tandem to leave the ACC.
“Clemson, and especially Florida State, have been making a lot of noise. Florida State just went rogue, about a year ago, saying it’s too good, essentially, my word, not theirs, for the ACC. Clemson has been a drafting partner. But there doesn’t seem to be any interest right now, in really either the Big Ten or the SEC, for them,” Finebaum said.
However, that doesn’t mean that the “Power Two” conferences wouldn’t attempt to expand despite overlooking FSU and Clemson. According to Finebaum, a school from the Tar Heel State would get the nod.
“I think the real school to keep your eye on down the road if the ACC starts to show fractures, and that’s the University of North Carolina. Both the Big Ten and the SEC, I think, would listen, if Chapel Hill called, and then the question is, who else would come along with them, from the ACC,” Finebaum said.
This declaration from the ESPN host remains consistent with his comments in late June in which he questioned Florida State’s ability to woo the Big Ten’s bigwigs. Then, he stated that FSU “thinks they’re heavily in demand” and “they don’t fit the Big Ten model.”
Time will tell.
