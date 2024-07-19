WATCH: FSU Football RB Lawrance Toafili Smashes Rock After Summer Workouts
Florida State, alongside other programs across the country, is set to enter fall camp in the coming weeks and is wrapping up its summer conditioning workouts. FSU, under head coach Mike Norvell and strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms, has been known for having one of the best conditioning programs in the nation, helping develop players from high school recruits and transfer portal castaways to NFL-caliber players.
The Seminoles have revamped their tradition of winning culture, and their exclamation point to success comes from a ceremonious breaking of a rock signed by the team by a player who has stood out in one phase of the team's production.
"I trust fully the amount of work you guys put in this summer. I trust fully what it matters, what it means to you," Storms said to the team in a recent video posted on social media by the FSU Football account. "For the goals you have and for the goals of your brothers next to you."
It is no surprise that redshirt senior running back Lawrance Toafili took the honor ahead of fall camp. He is expected to help lead a group of newcomers and transfers in what could be one of the best rushing attacks in the country.
"So in those moments, those hardest moments, don't forget the reason why you are, where you are, and the reason why you are, who you are," Storms continued.
There is no doubt the Seminoles have had their share of hard moments. Despite going 13-0 and winning the ACC Championship last season, they were historically snubbed from the College Football Playoffs. They had a rocky 3-6 start under Norvell in the COVID-plagued 2020 season and a 5-7 season in 2021 until 2022, where the system put in place started to take hold, leading the 'Noles to their first 10-win season in years. Toafili was building himself and others around him for all of it.
"Coming in as a young guy trying to help build the culture, the man LT come break it," Storms said as Toafili's teammates cheered on.
Toafili, or 'LT' as his teammates and coaches call him, rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns while adding 21 receptions for 186 yards and another score in 2023. He was the ACC Championship Game MVP in Florida State's 16-6 victory over No. 14 Louisville. He's appeared in 43 games for the 'Noles and has come into his own light over the past few seasons.
Watch for Toafili and the 'Noles as they kick off the season on Week '0' against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland on August 24.
