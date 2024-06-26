FSU Football Tight End Named Among 'Must-Watch' True Freshmen For 2024 Season
Florida State's roster has developed to a point where it's unlikely that a true freshman will see significant playing time in 2024. With that being said, there are already a couple of newcomers who looked ahead of schedule in the spring and may be too talented to keep off the field.
The position where the Seminoles arguably have the least depth on either side of the ball is at tight end after Jaheim Bell, Markeston Douglas, and Preston Daniel all moved on from the program this offseason. Florida State didn't end up landing an addition through the transfer portal, meaning former four-star prospect Landen Thomas is the only new face in the room this year.
Thomas could put himself in a position to play a role in the offensive attack depending on his performance during the preseason. He was recently named one of 24 'must-watch' true freshmen by CBS Sports's Brad Crawford for the potential he brings as a pass-catcher.
"The Seminoles love getting their tight ends involved in the passing game and Thomas could act as a safety blanket of sorts for DJ Uiagalelei as a first-year player this fall," Crawford wrote.
Redshirt senior Kyle Morlock is the only tight end on the roster who has recorded 2+ catches at the college level. Redshirt junior Jackson West, junior Brian Courtney, and redshirt sophomore Jerrale Powers are all still jockeying for a spot on the two-deep. Thomas was right there alongside the three this spring despite the youth he brings to the table.
Thomas was one of the prizes of Florida State's 2024 recruiting class after flipping to the Seminoles from the Georgia Bulldogs last spring. Ranked as the No. 8 tight end in the cycle, he put together a steady career at Colquitt County High School, catching 114 passes for 1,917 yards with 21 touchdowns.
The Georgia native has ample athleticism to get downfield and create space on routes. He showed off an ability to make tough catches during the spring. One promising area where Thomas is already ahead of schedule is his prowess as a blocker. That's a skill which will aid him on his quest to early playing time with the Seminoles.
Regardless, Thomas has a bright future in Tallahassee if he can continue to grow under the tutelage of head coach Mike Norvell and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen.
