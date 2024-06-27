FSU Football Projected to Receive BYE in College Football Playoff
The past few years have been incredibly encouraging for Florida State fans. Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell turned the program around completely, narrowly missing the four-team College Football Playoffs in 2023.
Starting with a 3-6 record during a COVID season in 2020, Novell has absolutely built the program from the ground up. Continued success in the transfer portal and now on the high school recruiting trail have the Seminoles projected to surpass the double-digit win mark once again.
Assuming a double-digit win total means a bid to the ACC Championship, the Seminoles will more than likely be playing in the College Football Playoffs with an expanded field, growing to 12 teams in the upcoming season. Where they will be ranked in the playoffs remains a big question, though.
READ MORE: Florida State Places 12th In Final Learfield Directors' Cup Standings
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman projected the College Football Playoffs as media outlets continue to churn out offseason content. Not only was Florida State projected to be a playoff team, but they were a projected No. 3 seed, receiving a first-round bye.
"Even with a ton of guys gone to the NFL, Mike Norvell has a squad ready to reload and make the expanded postseason -- especially after last season's drama," Feldman wrote. "Only eight starters return, but the buzz inside the program is about how ready some of the new starters are to break out."
With strong transfers on both sides of the ball, the Seminoles project to have a stout defense once again. During the 2023 season, the defense took care of business after Jordan Travis went down with an injury.
"Patrick Payton leads a very talented defensive front and has Marvin Jones Jr., the Georgia transfer, across from him," Feldman continued. "I'm told [Jones Jr. is] ready to have a monster season. Miami transfer Darrell Jackson is a massive presence. Watch out for CB Azareye'h Thomas, who could make a run at All-America honors."
Not only do the Seminoles pose a potentially incredible defense once again, but, led by transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Florida State could have a star-studded offense once again.
"The big question: How potent will DJ Uiagalelei be? He's back in the ACC after making some strides at Oregon State," Feldman wrote. "His ability to run should fit well in Norvell's system. Transfers Malik Benson and Roydell Williams (both from Alabama) and Jaylin Lucas (Indiana) will add a spark."
The schedule allows for the Seminoles to finish with a strong record while also having a few games equip them for the playoffs and postseason football.
"The Noles get Clemson at home and have trips to Miami and Notre Dame, and will also play a good Memphis team after a bye. A 10-2 run sounds about right, unless DJ U takes another big step," Feldman said.
Banking on a huge DJU leap is asking for a lot, but he will be more than equipped with the talent to do so, and it'll be interesting to watch his lone season develop and come together in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Ends
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Tight End Named Among 'Must-Watch' True Freshmen For 2024 Season
• Four-Star Wide Receiver CJ Wiley Chooses FSU Football Over Georgia Bulldogs
• Lengthy Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Commits To Florida Gators Over FSU Football
• Doak Campbell Stadium Ranked Among Top 10 Toughest Places to Play in College Football 25