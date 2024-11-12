'Everything Is On The Table' ... Mike Norvell Willing To Relinquish Control Of FSU Offense
Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Monday following the firings of offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. One of the questions he received regarded his openness to give up play-calling or change to the new hire's offense, perhaps to secure a better coordinator to replace Atkins.
READ MORE: Florida State Football Receiving “Tremendous Interest” In Open Coaching Jobs
Coach Norvell said that "everything was on the table" in his search for a new offensive coordinator, including relinquishing play-calling duties.
"I mean, I would say yes to all. All those conversations are real. I'm open to -- we haven't been good enough offensively this year. It's been awful. We all know it. We've all watched it. There's been plenty of reasons for that, and there's been plenty of things that we have to improve and be better," Norvell said.
The Florida State head coach continued, saying that ultimately his job is to evaulate every aspect of the program and where it is inefficient and make changes when necessary.
"But my job is to evaluate every part of our program, what we're doing, how we're doing it, and then make the best choice of what's going to -- where are we going to take the biggest steps obviously as fast as possible to be able to be what I know we're capable of becoming."
"So yes to all questions. I will evaluate all those things, and everything is on the table," Norvell concluded.
This season, Florida State's offense has been historically bad. They rank 126th (or worse) out of 134 teams in the following categories: points per game, yards per game, points per play, yards per play, yards per rush, rush yards per game, third-down conversion percentage, completion percentage, yards per pass, turnover margin, and quarterback sack percentage.
READ MORE: Florida State Athletic Department Supporting Mike Norvell Through Changes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Mike Norvell Shares Strong Message for Staff and Players After Firing Three Coaches
• Mike Norvell On Recruit Conversations Since FSU Staff Changes: 'The Real Ones Will Show Up'
• FSU Football Plays Role In Historically Bad Weekend For Florida Sports Teams
• Kickoff Time, TV Announced For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston-Southern