Blue-Chip OL Reaffirms Commitment To Florida State After Coaching Moves
Change is officially underway in Tallahassee. One day after tying the largest loss in a regular season game in program history, Florida State fired a trio of coaches that have been with head coach Mike Norvell since his tenure began in 2020. The Seminoles are officially in the market for a new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, and offensive line coach.
Naturally, the fallout will impact Florida State's 2025 recruiting class, which is composed of 13 verbal commitments, including four along the offensive line. In the hours after the program announced it was moving on from Atkins, one recruit reaffirmed his pledge to the Seminoles.
On Sunday evening, four-star offensive tackle Mario Nash Jr. shared his thoughts on the situation. He's sad to hear about Atkins being fired but also says he's sticking with the Seminoles at this time with the Early Signing Period closing in.
"It’s really heartbreaking to hear [coach Atkins] has been fired by [FSU]. Coach Atkins is family to me and I really believe in him as a man and Coach. I want the best for him and his family. I’m remaining committed at this time."
Nash Jr. has been commited to Florida State since October after previously being pledged to Mississippi State. The Seminoles were the first P4 program to offer him a scholarship in the summer of 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 217 overall prospect, the No. 13 IOL, and the No. 7 recruit in Mississippi in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
So far, all four of FSU's offensive line pledges in the 2025 class remain in the fold. Outside of Nash Jr., the Seminoles have five-star Solomon Thomas, four-star Peyton Joseph, and three-star Daniel Pierre Louis.
