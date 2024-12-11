Nole Gameday

Former Florida State Quarterback Hired As Assistant Coach At UCF

The former Seminole will be returning to the school where he started his career, this time as a coach.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 26, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost and quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) talk on the sidelines against the South Florida Bulls during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida Bulls defeated the UCF Knights 48-31. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The coaching carousel is in full effect before the 2024-25 college football season is even complete. A lot of the movement can be attributed to ongoing changes in Tallahassee with Florida State making five additions (and counting) to head coach Mike Norvell's staff.

New offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and new offensive line coach Herb Hand previously worked at UCF with the former being the head coach of the program. Malzahn's departure shortly before the Early Signing Period left the Knights with no choice but to quickly dive into a search for a replacement.

Earlier this week, UCF hired Scott Frost, who formerly was the head coach of the program from 2016-17. Scott is bringing at least one familiar face with him back to Orlando.

On Tuesday, the Knights announced that they were hiring former star quarterback McKenzie Milton as their quarterbacks coach. Milton began his college career at UCF before spending one season at Florida State in 2021. He got into coaching shortly after his playing days concluded, working as an offensive analyst under Josh Heupel at Tennessee in 2023 and 2024.

This will be the first on-field coaching position for the 27 year old. Milton played for Frost before the head coach departed for Nebraska. In 2017, UCF went 13-0 winning the AAC Championship and defeating Auburn in the Peach Bowl. Milton completed a career-high 265/395 passes for 4,037 yards with 37 touchdowns to nine interceptions and 106 rushes for 613 yards and eight more scores that year.

The following season, Milton suffered a devastating knee injury which required multiple surgeries and extensive rehab. He was forced to miss the next two years while recovering. After a long road back, Milton returned to the field in 2021 at Florida State.

During his lone season with the Seminoles, Milton completed 81/139 passes for 775 yards with three touchdowns to six interceptions. He won the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year and the ACC Piccolo Awards and became a nominee for the FWAA Orange Bowl Courage Award. 

Milton earned his master's degree from UCF in 2022.

