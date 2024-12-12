Florida State Legacy Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida State has lost multiple legacies to the NCAA Transfer Portal during the first week of the 20-day winter window. Could the Seminoles bring in a transfer of their own to bolster some of the lineage to the past on the roster?
On Wednesday, USC wide receiver Duce Robinson officially entered the portal. Robinson is coming off his second season with the Trojans.
As a sophomore, Robinson appeared in 12 games, making five starts, and caught 23 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns. He recorded a season-high four catches for 90 yards and a score in a 28-20 victory against Nebraska on November 16.
Robinson signed with USC as a five-star prospect in the 2023 class. During his first year on campus, he saw action in ten games and caught 16 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns. He's a two-sport athlete, also playing baseball for the Trojans where he contributes in the outfield.
The Arizona native is a Florida State legacy as he's the son of former Seminole Dominic Robinson, who played on the football team from 2001-04 and spent a season on the baseball team in 2002. Dominic Robinson caught 42 passes for 680 yards and two touchdowns with the Seminoles.
FSU offered the younger Robinson in 2020 but never seemed to be a serious player in his high school recruitment. With that being said, it would make a lot of sense for the Seminoles to kick the tires and get involved this time around.
Robinson fits into Florida State's offseason movement of adding size to the wide receiver room. He stands at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, and has averaged 19.2 yards per catch during his two years at the college level. Robinson has the characteristics and playmaking ability that the Seminoles are searching for. He had a drop rate of 4.2% on 46 targets, which would've been among the lowest rates on the roster. To put it in comparison, Ja'Khi Douglas had a 5.9% drop rate on 46 targets and Malik Benson had a 7.4% drop rate on 47 targets.
The massive wide receiver is expected to have two seasons of eligibility to utilize at his next stop. He's rated as the No. 2 overall transfer and No. 2 WR transfer according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles have six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
FSU signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
