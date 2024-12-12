BREAKING: Boston College Quarterback Transfer Thomas Castellanos Commits To FSU
Quarterback dominos are falling quickly in Tallahassee.
Shortly after it was announced that true freshman Luke Kromenhoek would be moving on from the program, Florida State landed a new quarterback out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Wednesday night, former Boston College star Thomas Castellanos revealed that he was continuing his college career with the Seminoles. Castellanos swiftly developed as a top option for Florida State considering his ties to head coach Mike Norvell and new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
Castellanos began his college career at UCF, in large part because Malzahn recruited him to play quarterback. At the time, FSU and Norvell were looking into Castellanos as an athlete.
After one season with the Knights, Castellanos transferred to Boston College and was prolific in 2023. He completed 189/330 passes for 2,248 yards with 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions along with 215 carries for 1,113 yards and 13 more scores. Castellanos became the first player in Eagles program history to record 2,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards in a single season.
In 2024, Castellanos struggled to acclimate to Bill O'Brien's offense and departed from Boston College before the end of the season. In eight games, he completed 99/161 passes for 1,366 yards with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions. He added 93 rushes for 194 yards and another score.
Castellanos was electric in his two games against Florida State in the last two years. He combined to complete 30/49 passes for 411 yards with three touchdowns to one interception. Castellanos also rushed 30 times for 168 yards and two more scores.
The 5-foot-10, 196-pound quarterback is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining at the college level.
Florida State is projected to return one scholarship quarterback for the 2025 season; redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn.
The Seminoles signed four-star Kevin Sperry during the Early Signing Period.
