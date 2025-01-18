Ex-Florida State Quarterback Transferring To D2 School, Third Program In Three Years
The NCAA Transfer Portal can be a story of success, and in some instances, a house of horrors. Players are bouncing around from program to program like never before in the current age of college football.
Former Florida State quarterback AJ Diffy will be suiting up for his third team in as many seasons in 2025. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal once again in December and he's found his landing spot. According to On3, Duffy is moving down to the D2 level to play for the University of New Haven.
New Haven went 8-3 and competed in the NCAA D2 playoffs, coming up short in the first round. The program is losing starting quarterback Daelen Menard to graduation, opening up an opportunity for Duffy to instantly compete for playing time.
Duffy didn't appear in a game during his lone season at San Diego State. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.
Looking Back On AJ Duffy's Time At Florida State
The California native signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class after spending his senior season at IMG Academy. He competed at the Elite 11 Finals and the Under Armour All-America Game prior to enrolling at Florida State. Duffy was recruited to Tallahassee by former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham but stuck with the program after the latter departed for a job at Oregon.
Duffy operated as a reserve quarterback during his years at Florida State, backing up Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, and Brock Glenn. He saw action in three games in 2022, completing 2.7 passes for 26 yards with one touchdown and adding one rush for five yards. Duffy was on the 2023 ACC Championship team. He was a Seminole Scholar and an ACC Honor Roll member.
The Seminoles had high hopes for Duffy but he was never able to show enough consistency or command of the offense to sieze his opportunity. His lack of development was a killer in a quarterback room that has essentially seen a complete overhaul in less than two years. Redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn is the only scholarship signal-caller that has been on FSU's roster since 2023.
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback On Its 2025 Roster?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
