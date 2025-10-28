Ex-Florida State head coach appears in early odds for LSU Tigers opening
Former Florida State and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is now appearing on betting lines for the LSU head coaching position.
Fisher hasn't coached a team since November of 2023.
However, since the former head coach starting appearing on the ACC Network and sharing his interest in coaching again, he has started receiving more looks for open coaching gigs.
Ross Dellenger of On3 Sports shared the following betting lines for the LSU job opening.
Jimbo Fisher isn't necessarily at the top of the list, but with the apparent wild west coaching carousel that will be upon the college football landscape, should the top eight coaches on this list receive a job, Fisher could be at a major institution in the spring.
With the Florida State job currently in limbo, it could be noteworthy that Fisher has spoken very highly of the FSU fanbase and his time in Tallahassee.
What Has Jimbo Fisher Said About Taking The FSU Job In The Past?
Fisher said this on ACC Huddle before the Miami game in early October, mentioning his departure from LSU to Florida State to work under Bobby Bowden.
“When I left LSU to go from the OC at LSU to the OC at Florida State. People said, ‘Well, that’s a lateral move.’ And it wasn’t no more money. It wasn’t anything else," said Fisher. "But I wanted to be under Coach Bowden before I became a head coach. At that time, I actually had three other head coaching offers that I turned down."
Jimbo Fisher went 83-23 in his 106 games with the Seminoles over 8 seasons. He won one national championship in 2013 and three ACC titles (2012-14).
It seemed as though another dynasty was on the cusp for the 'Noles, but Fisher took the Texas A&M job after the 2017 season, where he went 45-25 in 70 games over six seasons.
The Seminoles will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network in Tallahassee.
