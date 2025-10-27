Former FSU star quarterback sounds off on Seminoles’ struggles
The Florida State Seminoles are receiving a ton of criticism halfway through their 2025 campaign after starting the year hot with a victory over Alabama. The Seminoles went into a bye week after losing to Stanford 20-13 to cap off a four-game losing streak, which has riled up an FSU fanbase eager for success.
Former FSU star quarterback Jordan Travis has been publicly supportive of the Seminoles throughout the controversy, as he deciphers the nuances and the obvious reasons for Florida State's abrupt fall after starting the season 3-0. Travis hosts the Travis Take Two podcast and had some interesting things to say after the Stanford loss.
Travis Thinks FSU is 'Not Playing Good Football'
"Honestly, bro, I can come on here and tell you all the things, like sound it sounds like a press conference, but we're not playing good football," Travis said. "It's really bad. I don't know."
Despite having 444 total yards on offense, the 'Noles struggled to put points on the board. They were 7/19 on third-down conversions and committed 13 penalties for 87 yards.
On the other side, the defense gave up 132 rushing yards, with 118 of them coming from redshirt freshman running back Cole Tabb. Travis called on the team to step up on both sides of the ball and let its playmakers do what they do best.
"I feel like our defense didn't play horrible. The guy rushed for 118 yards, I believe," Travis continued. "Obviously, he had a lot of carries, 30 carries. We gotta stop the run. It's Stanford. I mean, I'm sorry, but these guys gotta step up. I think we gotta get the ball into our playmaker's hands."
FSU Wide Receiver Micahi Danzy Needs More Touches
Florida State totaled 311 yards through the air with wide receiver Micahi Danzy accounting for 100 of them on three receptions to five targets. Danzy has been explosive all season for the Seminoles, but five targets weren't enough opportunities to change the game.
In comparison, wide receiver Duce Robinson, who led the team in receptions, had 98 yards on four catches and eight targets.
Travis said that it was upsetting to see the Seminoles not feed Danzy more, questioning whether the playcalling was the culprit.
"Micahi Danzy had three touches for over 100 yards," Travis said. "Every time you see a post route, I don't think he's dropped one all year. We've overthrown him once or twice, but he's a playmaker. Why is the ball not in his hands more? And that's what upsets me a little bit."
"I don't know what it is," Travis added. "It could be the playcalling, it could be that we're not distributing the ball to him, whatever it is."
The Seminoles have a chance at redemption as they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on November 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
