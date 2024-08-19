Ex-Florida State Quarterback Comes Up Short In Starting Competition At San Diego State
Florida State had more than 20 players depart from its roster to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal throughout the offseason. The majority of those former Seminoles found homes across the FBS level.
Following two years in Tallahassee, AJ Duffy was among the players to move on from the program in December. Less than two weeks after hitting the portal, Duffy announced he was transferring to San Diego State to continue his college career. The Aztecs hired former Colorado offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Sean Lewis, to lead the program after Brady Hoke retired following last season.
Duffy was one of two quarterbacks to sign with San Diego State as members of the 2024 class. The other was three-star prospect Danny O'Neil, who previously committed to Lewis while he was with the Buffaloes and was the Aztecs' highest-rated high school signee.
The pair have been among the players competing for the starting job at San Diego State throughout the spring and fall. It appears that Lewis has come to a decision and Duffy will begin the year as a backup. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, O'Neil has been named the starting quarterback for the program's upcoming opener against Texas A&M Commerce on August 31.
A major reason Duffy left Florida State was to have a chance at more playing time. He'll have to stay ready for his shot at San Diego State. The California native certainly has the talent as he was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class who was selected to the Elite 11 Finals and Under Armour All-America Game.
Duffy spent his two years in garnet and gold backing up Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, and Brock Glenn. He saw action in three games in 2022, completing 2/7 for 26 yards with one touchdown while rushing one time for five yards. Duffy was a Seminole Scholar and ACC Honor Roll member.
Nine members of the 2022 class (Duffy, Sam McCall, Bishop Thomas, Antavious Woody, Rodney Hill, Daughry Richardson, Qae'Shon Sapp, Ayobami Tifase, Kanaya Charlton) are no longer with the program less than three years after signing. Over half of the high school prospects from #Tribe22 have moved on from Florida State.
