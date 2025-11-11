Father of FSU football freshman speaks out after Mike Norvell’s press conference
The Florida State Seminoles dropped below .500 last weekend after falling to the Clemson Tigers, 24-10. FSU has won only two ACC games over the last two seasons, and the frustrations have been building not only among the fans but also among the alumni, some of whom have players currently on the team.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell hasn't been shy about criticizing himself or the team's performance throughout his tenure in Tallahassee. However, he's committed to bringing the team back to what it was in 2023 when they won the ACC.
"We've won championships here. We've done that," Norvell said during his Monday presser. "I've got elite expectations, and we're going to win a championship here in the very near future. That's not going to be this year."
Cromartie highlights Present-Tense Mindset in Response to Norvell’s Outlook
Florida State great Antonio Cromartie appeared to contrast Norvell's comments about future championships with a player's mindset philosophically. Although the two coaches seem to see eye to eye on playing in the moment, despite a difficult season. It is a sentiment that Norvell has expressed throughout his entire time at FSU.
“We want championships here” and “We Will Win Championships here”, Are 2 different things," Cromartie said. "Players know if you really about that or you just talking. Gotta have confidence that no matter what we will find a way to win. Scratching & clawing to a Win."
A Veteran’s Reminder About Belief and the Cost of Winning
The comments are not so much a critique as a message that he has undoubtedly learned from past experiences, though the tone of criticism also conveys an underlying message about winning at any cost; something Florida State hasn't done much of lately.
Cromartie, a Tallahassee native, played at Florida State from 2003 to 2005 and was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. The fight was there for Cromartie throughout his entire career. He suffered an ACL injury, forcing him to miss out on the 2005 season, and went on to become a four-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection with an 11-year NFL resume.
His son, Antonio Cromartie, Jr., is a freshman playing on the current roster, so the outspoken frustration, if you could call it that, seems reasonable given that Cromartie, Jr., likely has the same intention of becoming an NFL great.
Norvell saying "We'll win a championship, but not this year" is obvious as they are completely out of the hunt for the ACC and College Football Playoff appearance with a 3-5 record. What Cromartie is likely saying is that players recognize real leaders who project belief even when the record doesn’t justify it.
With the heat on Norvell, the only choice he has now is to continue to push for excellence and stack more wins in the record books.
