Mike Norvell sickened by FSU football's loss to Clemson: 'that comes down to all of us'
The Florida State Seminoles were defeated for the fifth time during the 2025 season on Saturday night.
Florida State doomed itself in a 24-10 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Seminoles made a variety of infuriating mistakes. From turnovers, penalties, and dropped passes, if something bad happened, it was probably going against the guys in garnet and gold.
Following the loss, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to discuss a variety of topics.
Mike Norvell 'Sick' Over Loss To Clemson
OPENING STATEMENT: "First, congratulations to Clemson. I thought both teams came out, played hard. It was a fast and physical game. In hindsight, made some big plays in big moments throughout it. Unfortunately, we had too many missed opportunities."
"Looking back throughout it, first drive defensively, missed a lot of tackles, were a little sloppy in some of our fits. Allowed them to extend a long drive for a touchdown to start the game, which we knew we wanted to come and start fast. I thought our defense settled in as the game got going, but had a couple big plays that unfortunately we gave up throughout it."
"Offensively, just really struggled to get things started, sustained. We just weren't good enough. I think we had 5+ drops, which has been really uncharacteristic of what this team has done. Had a couple missed opportunities where we had space in either a throw or run, just bad missed opportunities."
"Then we had some penalties that showed up that cost us and weren't good enough in our conversion downs, things that we've been really good at throughout the course of the year, and it did not show up tonight. I know it's not from a lack of want to or work."
"I mean, these guys have been putting it in and just unfortunately did not show up and make enough plays this evening. Ultimately, that comes down to all of us. It's everybody [who is] apart of the program. It's sick to come up short in this game with all the preparation that's gone into it."
Check out Norvell's full comments below.
