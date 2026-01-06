FSU leadership speaks about future for the Seminoles in 2026

The Florida State Seminoles have undergone significant changes these past two offseasons, particularly in the coaching ranks. FSU has replaced both offensive and defensive coordinators, defensive and running backs coaches, and hired new front office personnel as the 'Noles try to rebound after two losing seasons.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell, Athletic Director Michael Alford, and new Deputy AD/GM of Player Personnel John Garrett met with the media on Monday to discuss the future of Florida State and its role in the ever-changing landscape of college football.

The Future of Florida State Football

Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford

"As you know, we promised an extensive review of the program," Alford said. "We wanted to conduct a comprehensive analysis of current football operations. And we identified several goals. One, to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the organization's current structure and our operating methods to ensure the football operation staff is structured effectively with clearly defined roles and responsibilities. Three, determine if individuals in key roles have the skill set and experience needed for that role. And four, compare our current approach to evaluating, developing, compensating to the best practices within college football."

The four defined roles laid out by Alford represent, at the very least, a call for change and a commitment to success, a standard long associated with FSU. After back-to-back losing seasons, Alford addressed what he called "a clear dilenation of focus" from on and off-field staff, which prompted the current changes happening within the program.

Florida State brought on Garrett to further help assess issues with the team. With over 30 years in both the professional and collegiate ranks, Alford believes that a new deputy AD can provoke change while still giving Norvell autonomy over the program.

More Staff Changes Coming

Lafayette Leopards head coach John Garrett

While not specifically stated, Alford said more staff changes were on the horizon, noting that he wanted Garrett and Director of Football and Player Acquisition, Taylor Edwards, in place to evaluate the team.

"We’re definitely going to add staff. That is something, but I wanted to get John [Garrett], Taylor [Edwards] here," Alford continued. "I wanted to get those two key components of it first, and then let them do their own evaluation, and what do they need?"

Seminole fans will be wondering what Florida State's roster will look like in 2026. With the exodus of departures and potential candidates at key positions, Garrett said he hit the ground running. Alongside Norvell, the two will be working in tandem to reload the roster.

"This is day six, and we hit the ground running," Garrett said. "And I tell you, what's been a joy is just the collaboration from coach Norvell and the coordinators, going through every position and, also, we're pursuing the transfer portal at each position."

One of those positions will be at quarterback. Florida State hosted a trio of signal callers over the weekend, and a consistent theme is that FSU wants leadership at the position. Garrett said the quarterback, in particular, is often evaluated poorly when too much emphasis is placed on physical attributes.

The current state of college football is “unique,” as Norvell described it. Both Alford and Norvell discussed the framework of the new era and how programs across the country now operate. With a new “salary cap” in place, earning opportunities for players have extended well beyond what anyone anticipated, creating a difficult landscape to navigate.

"We’re going to find the best way for Florida State to be able to push forward, and we have the right people in place. We have the right commitment in place," Norvell said. "That's something that we have to be, efficient, effective, and then make sure that we're doing the things necessary to attract and to retain the right the right the right people."

With the transfer portal in full effect, the clock is winding down, testing both fans' patience and confidence. Still, there is reason to believe the leadership in place is taking the right steps at a critical moment.

Alford, Garrett, and Norvell's full interview can be seen below.

