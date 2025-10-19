Nole Gameday

Final ACC availability report for FSU football at Stanford Cardinal

26 combined players will be OUT between the Florida State Seminoles and the Stanford Cardinal.

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Only two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles kick off their seventh game of the 2025 season. The Seminoles are far away from home, matching up with the Stanford Cardinal in California for a nationally-televised conference game on Saturday night.

Florida State and Stanford are both searching for a victory. The Seminoles have dropped three straight games by one possession, while the Cardinal have lost two of their last three games and are 2-4 on the season.

The Seminoles and Cardinal will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-Stanford?

Randy Pittman Jr. and Duce Robinson
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) celebrates with Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) after catching a game tying touchdown pass in the final minute during the fourth quarter in front of Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Leading up to the matchup, there are some players on Florida State's roster dealing with known injuries.

Earlier this week, the Seminoles announced RB Kam Davis, WR Gavin Blackwell, LB Stefon Thompson, DB Ja'Bril Rawls, DL Deamontae Diggs, DB Quindarrius Jones, TE Chase Loftin, and LB Ethan Pritchard, DB Donny Hiebert, OL Josh Raymond, and WR Teriq Mallory would miss the game.

In Friday's availability report, Florida State listed five players as questionable (WR Duce Robinson, RB Roydell Williams, WR Jayvan Boggs, LB Caleb LaVallee, OL Micah Pettus) and six others as probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, DB Edwin Joseph, WR Squirrel White, TE Randy Pittman Jr., DB Ashlynd Barker, DL Kevin Wynn).

The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and Stanford.

On gameday, the statuses for players on the report are out, game-time decision, or available.

The total number of missing players is up to 26, 15 for Stanford and 11 for Florida State.

In good news for the Seminoles, Robinson, White, Pettus, Pittman Jr., Joseph, Barker, Wynn, and Castellanos are all good to go.

Williams, Boggs, and LaVallee will be game-time decisions.

The Cardinal will be without starting cornerback Aaron Morris.

Check out the full report below.

FLORIDA STATE:

OUT:

— RB Kam Davis

— WR Gavin Blackwell

— LB Stefon Thompson

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

— DL Deamontae Diggs

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— TE Chase Loftin

— LB Ethan Pritchard

— DB Donny Hiebert

— OL Josh Raymond

— WR Teriq Mallory

GAME-TIME DECISION:

— RB Roydell Williams

— WR Jayvan Boggs

— LB Caleb LaVallee

STANFORD:

OUT:

— RB Tuna Altahir

— WR David Pantelis

— CB Aaron Morris

— CB Javion Randall

— WR Jason Thompson

— LB Carter Davis

— DL R.J. Gaskins

— OL Nathan Meija

— OL Simione Pale

— OL Nick Fattig

— DL Zak Yamauchi

— OL Jack Leyrer

— WR JonAnthony Hall

— TE Reiman Zebert

— TE Zach Giulano

GAME-TIME DECISION:

— CB Collin Wright

