NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football at Stanford Cardinal
The Florida State Seminoles are racking up frequent flyer miles this weekend with a long trip from the Sunshine State to the West Coast. It'll be the second road game for the Seminoles this season as they take on the Stanford Cardinal in a nationally televised contest on Saturday night.
This is the first time that the Seminoles and Cardinal have ever met on the football field. Stanford is in its second year in the ACC, meaning these matchups will become more common as long as Florida State remains in the conference.
Florida State has dropped three consecutive games while Stanford has lost two of its last three outings. Both teams will be fighting for a conference victory in Palo Alto.
Our staff at NoleGameday provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles prepare to take on the Cardinal.
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
Florida State's struggles have bubbled over during a three-game losing streak. The offense has arguably played well enough to win in two of the defeats, but the defense has been missing in action.
Luckily for the Seminoles, Stanford is up next on the schedule, and the Cardinal are one of the worst teams in the country. Stanford ranks 90th or worse in the majority of statistics on offense and defense.
Long road trips can get wacky. We saw that last year with Florida State upsetting Cal in Tallahassee. The Golden Bears nearly returned the favor, taking a big lead on Miami before falling short. Focus will be essential early as the Seminoles establish a rhythm on the road.
FSU's offense shouldn't have many problems outside of health. Tommy Castellanos was missing plenty of weapons last week. Duce Robinson, Jayvan Boggs, Micah Pettus, Squirrel White, and Randy Pittman Jr. are among the Seminoles listed as questionable or probable.
On the other side of the ball, the Seminoles will be short-handed in a big way with redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls listed as out. Rawls has been the most consistent member of a struggling unit.
With health becoming an issue and the outside noise picking up, I still think Florida State is too talented to lose to Stanford. Give me the Seminoles to get back in the win column with a decisive result on the road.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 2-4
Seminoles 38, Cardinal 20
Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)
Stanford is not a good football team. I think everyone knows that, but FSU has shown they can hurt themselves offensively with turnovers, along with major disappointment on the defensive side. The Cardinal allow a ton of sacks, so you’d think this is where Florida State’s defense can take advantage.
The Seminoles will try to press the run game throughout and take shots here and there, but they should still be able to control this game. You’d like to see where Tony White’s defense can get off the field and the linebackers and pass rush see improvement. I have Mike Norvell ending his three-game losing streak and improving to 4-3 on the season.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 2-4
Seminoles 34, Cardinal 20
Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)
I really have no faith in FSU Football at this point. I should be like how I was last year, where I didn't pick FSU to win until they proved me otherwise. I really shouldn't do it. It's a West Coast game, very late at night on the East Coast, and they're coming off three straight losses.
But Stanford is so bad. There's really no reason for FSU to lose this game. If they do, it's time to clean house. I'll take the 'Noles in a blowout, and no, I can't believe I just said that either.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-3
Seminoles 40, Cardinal 20
Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)
Following last week's home loss to Pitt, tensions in Tallahassee are the highest they've been in years, with fans loudly questioning whether the standard of Florida State football is still being upheld. Frankly, it's hard to argue otherwise.
We could talk about projected box scores and statistical matchups for Saturday's showdown with Stanford, but those aren't the numbers people are focused on right now. The ones that matter paint a far more troubling picture: Mike Norvell has dropped nine of his last ten ACC games, his teams are 7–19 coming off a loss, and he holds a conference record of 20-23.
Under Norvell, the Seminoles have experienced 6 three-game losing streaks, including the one they are experiencing right now. On the field, the numbers aren't as favorable either. Florida State's defense is struggling, having surrendered 108 points and 1,254 yards throughout the losing streak.
At the time of writing this article, DC Tony White's group has fallen to 60th in the country in points allowed per game (23.0). On the offensive side of the ball, costly turnovers have plagued OC Gus Malzahn's group. The 'Noles have coughed up the ball a staggering seven times over the course of three losses.
If there's one silver lining for Florida State heading into this weekend, it's that Stanford isn't exactly a juggernaut right now. The Cardinal are clearly in the middle of a full-scale rebuild, and the growing pains are obvious. Sitting at 2–4, Stanford ranks 120th nationally in scoring offense, owns the 128th-ranked rushing attack, and surrenders 30.2 points per game on defense.
In short, this is a program still trying to find its footing, and that could provide the window Florida State desperately needs to reset its season.
If there were ever a moment for Florida State to halt its freefall, it's this weekend's matchup against Stanford. Amid the mounting frustrations, the growing tensions, and the relentless waves of criticism, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles still have a chance to salvage their season, but the path to redemption is narrow.
The formula isn't complicated. FSU needs to take care of the football, rediscover any semblance of a defensive presence, and handle business against a Stanford team that is experiencing difficulties of its own. Anything short of a gritty, all-around performance, however, will only pour fuel on the fire burning through Tallahassee right now.
All statistical and logical reasoning tells you that the Seminoles should defeat the Cardinal with relative ease, but if the past three games are any indicator, it's that I have no idea what to expect from this Florida State team on a weekly basis.
I will, once again, give the 'Noles the benefit of the doubt (If they lose, however, it will probably be the last time I do so). FSU travels across the country, survives a scrappy sparring match in Palo Alto, and leaves with its first ACC victory in over 350 days.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 2-4
Seminoles 31, Cardinal 28
Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)
I guess the first biggest question here is whether Florida State can put its money where its mouth is and finally pull off its first ACC victory this season. The road has been rocky in Tallahassee, and these “must-win” games are starting to stack up in the loss column.
The good news? The potential return of Duce Robinson and Randy Pittman Jr., two key pieces who could add a much-needed wrinkle to the passing attack while complementing the ground game.
The second question is whether Florida State’s defense can resemble the one that showed up against Alabama. Stanford is, well, Stanford, and they’re not exactly lighting up the scoreboard out in California.
They’re operating under interim head coach Frank Reich, but even so, FSU’s defense has earned criticism (rightfully so) these past few weeks. All three levels must be in tune.
The 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff is a curveball, but dare I say it, Florida State comes home with a win.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-3
Seminoles 34, Cardinal 17
Robert Malcom (@kwrobertm)
The turnaround seen at FSU in 2025 has been disappointing to say the least, with FSU coming up short over the last three games after getting off to one of the hottest starts in the nation, highlighted by its dominant win over the current No. 6 team in the country.
The collapse of the program since the end of the 2023 season has brought nothing but pain for the die-hard Florida State fans.
With Mike Norvell having set multiple program records in that time frame (not the kind of records one would want to see broken), saying this is a make-or-break game for his career at FSU isn't that crazy, especially considering how many coaches have been fired for a lot less in recent years.
It's hard to say that Stanford will beat FSU, as they simply have not been a good football team this season, but I think they're a program on the rise, and FSU is a program that is sadly on a downward slope right now.
Factor in the travel time and the late-night kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM ET, and I don't think an upset is off the table here, but it is certainly less than likely.
I think FSU ultimately wins, but not in a dominant fashion.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 2-4
Seminoles 38, Cardinal 31
Jackson Bakich (@jacksonbakich)
Florida State’s defense has not had the best three weeks, but I think they turn it around against Stanford. FSU’s offense shouldn’t struggle much either, especially if Duce Robinson is back in the fold.
The offense might start slow due to the late start and some jet lag, but I predict a big win for the Seminoles.
2025 Season Prediction Record: 3-3
Seminoles 45, Cardinal 17
CONSENSUS: Florida State (7-0)
