Florida Gators have nothing to lose entering rivalry game against FSU football
Arguably one of the most anticipated in-state rivalries in the nation, the annual contest between the University of Florida and Florida State has taken place since 1958 (with the exception of 2020). As the Gators host the Seminoles this weekend for the final regular season game, FSU looks for its 29th win in the series, along with the team's sixth win of the season, for a spot in a bowl game.
While Florida may no longer be competing for bowl eligibility as it currently sits at 3-8, the Gators hope to finish off the season with their second straight win over the Noles and extend their lead in the rivalry to 39 total wins.
Despite the low points seen by both programs, the game has historically carried major implications for a spot in the national title game, as both teams were consistently in the year-end top five throughout the 1990s, with the winner going on to play for a championship in six of those seasons.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell returning as FSU football's head coach in 2026
After the Gators dismissed head coach Billy Napier following a rough series of games halfway through the season, the Gators named wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales interim head coach.
Now in his third stint with the program, having spent a combined 12 seasons in Gainesville from 2005-2009, 2018-2021, and 2023-present, Gonzales hopes to end the season on a high note with a win over Florida State, which would be his first victory as head coach.
Monday afternoon, Gonzales met with local media and discussed the upcoming matchup between the Gators and Seminoles, breaking down Florida State's offense and defense as well as the misfortunes both programs have gone through in the 2025 season.
"Our goal is to try and end the season well for the seniors, we're going to play one more time in the swamp for them, and get a victory before we leave the season behind us," Gonzales said.
Gonzales Believes Both Programs Are Better Than Their Records
It's no secret that both programs have fallen well below their respective "standards" in recent years, as Florida has a combined 36-38 record since 2020, only slightly worse than Florida State's 38-33 record. As both programs will undergo major changes during the offseason to get back to once again compete for a national championship, the teams will fight for a victory in one of the most bitter rivalries in college football.
Gonzales, who has a 9-1 record against the Seminoles as an assistant at UF, said that he believes the Florida State team that is coming into the Swamp this weekend is much better than the 5-6 record they hold, adding that the Seminoles are the sole focus for him and his team.
"We're putting last week's game behind us, we've got a tough opponent that we're going to move onto this week, getting ready to start," Gonzales said. "We play a really talented Florida State team. They went through a four-game stretch at the beginning of the season."
"If you take a look at that, they lost four games by a total of one score, so right now, if you take a look at that, they could probably be sitting here at 9-2," Gonzales added. "They're looking back on their season as well, and can easily be looking at a 9-2 team coming in here that they play."
Gators Preparing For FSU's Best On Offense Despite Road Struggles
Although the Seminoles' offense has been a major reason for the road losses in 2025, as the team has failed to score more than two touchdowns in three of the four games played outside of Tallahassee this season, Florida State remains one of the nation's top offenses, placing in the top 10 for total offense.
Gonzales is preparing for the team to play like a top offense this weekend, and brought up some of the difference makers he has seen from Florida State offensively.
"They do a good job, they convert on third and fourth down at an extremely high rate- a 53% rate," Gonzales said. "Offensively, they rank fourth in the nation in passing yards per completion. Tommy Castellanos ranks first in passing yards completion-wise."
"They've got some big targets. Duce Robinson, he stands out to me on the offensive side. He ranks sixth in the nation in receiving yards, receiving yards per game, and seventh in yards per reception."
Gonzales Breaks Down The FSU Defense
Complimentary football has been a struggle for Florida State this season, as the offense and defense have yet to put it all together in one game on the road, however, the Seminoles have been able to hold opposing teams to 24 points or fewer in five straight games, with opposing teams averaging 17.2 points per game in that span.
Gonzales noted some of FSU's defensive standouts and broke down how the 3-3-5 defensive scheme used by Seminoles defensive coordinator Tony White has brought out more success from certain players.
"Defensively, they're big up front; they've got great size up front on the defensive line. They do a good job, they've got a young freshman that's come out, and he's played really, really well for them, Mandrell Desir. He's 6'4 262 lbs, he leads the team in tackles for loss and sacks," Gonzales said. "Darrell Jackson is big up front, a big force in the middle, standing at 6'5 and 341 lbs., and he can take up some space in the middle."
"Earl Little is a player that's got a lot of playing experience in the back end. They kind of move him around in the back," Gonzales added. "He'll play the middle of the field, but they play coverage kind of similar to what we call 'Tampa,' but we kind of designate him as what we call a middle hole defender, and they let him run. Really active, leads the team in tackles and leads the team in interceptions."
The 69th matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators will take place on November 29th in Gainesville, with kickoff set for 4:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok