Mike Norvell returning as FSU football's head coach in 2026
Florida State has made an announcement on Mike Norvell's future in Tallahassee, and it's probably not what the fan base wants to hear.
The Seminoles are 7-17 since the College Football Playoff snub in 2023 and are on the cusp of missing the postseason for the fourth time in Norvell's six years with the program.
Regardless, FSU is planning to stick with Norvell despite the uncertainty heading in the future.
FSU Keeping Mike Norvell As Head Coach For 2026
According to a release from the university, Norvell will remain as Florida State's head coach going into the 2026 season.
Frankly, this is a shocking decision, especially for this news to break ahead of the Seminoles' road game against the Florida Gators. The administration is basically telling the FSU supporters and the country that no matter the result, win or lose, Norvell will be at Florida State for a seventh season.
Obviously, that's not what the majority of the fan base wants to hear. The losses have piled up, most in infuriating fashion, over the last two years. Florida State showed promise early in 2025, upsetting Alabama. However, the team collapsed late in September and hasn't been able to climb back, losing six of its last eight games.
Norvell has also dropped five straight games to rivals, and that number could very well rise to six before the end of the month. This team can't play on the road.
A big reason for Florida State's lack of action is the insane amount of money that would be owed for Norvell's buyout. The number won't drop until after December 31.
Going into 2026, Norvell still has six years and $64.05 million remaining on his contract. 85% of that figure, which is what the Seminoles would pay if Norvell is terminated, is $54.4 million. Florida State would also be required to return a percentage of the pay cut he took ahead of the 2025 season.
Norvell is 38-33 overall and 22-26 against ACC opponents at Florida State. Outside of 2022 and 2023 (23-4), he's gone 15-29 in his other four seasons.
