Florida Gators standout unapologetic about controversial flag plant against FSU Football
The final weekend of the 2024 college football regular season, which features most of the top rivalries in the spot, was filled with plenty of emotion and controversy. Most of the attention was on the brawl between Michigan and Ohio State after the Wolverines planted a flag at midfield but there was a dramatic scene in Tallahassee as well.
Florida State went down quietly in its season-finale defeat to the Florida Gators, falling 31-11 as the Seminoles didn't score a point until the second half and didn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak in the series against the Gators as Florida head coach Billy Napier got his first win over FSU.
READ MORE: Top QB target locks in official visit to FSU Football
In the aftermath of the defeat, the Seminoles showed as much fight as they did for four quarters after taking exception to Florida's celebration. Gators EDGE George Gumbs Jr. sparked an altercation by planting an orange and blue flag on the Seminole logo at midfield.
Florida State's sideline rushed in to try and stop the Gators with head coach Mike Norvell eventually tossing the flag to the side and giving Napier a piece of his mind.
So why did Gumbs Jr. decide to start an uproar following the win over the Seminoles?
According to the rising redshirt senior, he felt disrespected by Florida State taking home a piece of grass in 2023 to add to its sod cemetery. That season, the Seminoles took down the Gators on the road, 24-15, in what was a heated contest in Gainesville, highlighted by Florida players shoving their own coaches and spitting on one of FSU's offensive linemen.
The sod cemetery is a longstanding tradition at Florida State dating back to 1962. Whenever the Seminoles defeat the Gators on the road, the program always brings back sod to add to its collection, which features 13 additions (and counting) from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
it's not as if this is anything new or groundbreaking.
Gumbs Jr. wasn't even on the team at the time as he transferred to Florida ahead of the 2024 season after beginning his college career at Northern Illinois.
“Leading up to the game I knew Florida-Florida State was a big rivalry,” Gumbs Jr. said to Hightop Sports. “I’d seen it on TV plenty of times when I was younger. I’m like, dang, I know that game is electric. Then like that week I was just seeing all the things they did to our field the previous year before I was there. I’m like, ‘OK, I don’t like that. I don’t like that one bit.’
“So after everything was said and done and I made a couple plays on the field I was like, ‘OK, let me just stamp this game.’ I found a flag and I was on the sideline on the 50, right there waiting. As soon as the clock hit zero, ran out there and planted that thing.”
During the game against the Seminoles, Gumbs Jr. had arguably his best outing of the season, recording three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery. He notched a 81.1 PFF grade.
Going into his final season of eligibility, Gumbs Jr. won't have an opportunity to play on the road at Florida State again. With that being said, he has no regrets regarding his flag plant.
“I would do it again," Gumbs Jr. said earlier this week.
In 2024, Gumbs Jr. finished second on the Gators in tackles for loss (8.0) and sacks (5.0). He started the final seven games of the season at defensive end, totaling 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.
Florida State will be looking for revenge against Florida when the Seminoles travel to the Swamp on November 29.
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp