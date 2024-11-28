Florida Gators Starting Defender To Miss Game Against Florida State
Florida State has been hit hard by injuries throughout the 2024 campaign, losing multiple starters on both sides of the ball to season-ending ailments. That will continue on Saturday with at least two players already ruled out after head coach Mike Norvell announced that redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jaylen Early and sophomore defensive back Conrad Hussey underwent procedures.
The Gators are dealing with an absence of their own ahead of the rivalry matchup. On Wednesday evening, Florida head coach Billy Napier revealed that redshirt freshman defensive back Aaron Gates will miss the rest of the season following a knee injury that will require surgery. Gates went down during the program's win against Ole Miss last weekend.
The Georgia native has stepped into a starting role during his second season in Gainesville. He started in four straight games for the Gators and made ten total appearances at multiple positions in the defensive backfield. Gates totaled 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and three pass breakups.
With Gates out of the lineup, Florida is expected to turn to sophomore defensive back Sharif Denson to fill the gap. Denson has started in four of his ten apearances this season, recording 33 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and two pass breakups.
Sophomore linebacker Grayson Howard and junior offensive lineman Dameion George Jr. will be assessed during pregame warmups. Howard has missed two straight games.
Florida State and Florida will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30. The contest will be televised on ESPN2.
