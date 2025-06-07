Florida State AD Michael Alford responds to NCAA House settlement
The pillars of the old approach to student-athlete compensation continue to shake as a new era of college athletics takes shape. It has been a wild west of sorts since athletes were able to start benefiting from their Name Image and Likeness (NIL) in 2021.
On Friday, the House vs. NCAA settlement, which approved a whopping $2.8 billion antitrust settlement, has added some structure to the lucrative business surrounding the payment and recruitment of the country's top-tier talent.
It is important to note that a major element of the settlement includes $2.7 billion in back pay for athletes who competed between 2016 and 2024 but were previously excluded from the old NCAA rules either partially or exclusively.
Florida State Athletic Director Michael Alford released a statement regarding the outcome of the court case, acknowledging the ever-changing landscape of NCAA sports, noting that the Seminoles have been preparing for such a change and that their top priorities haven't changed for the 18 NCAA-sanctioned sports at FSU.
"While this marks a significant moment in the continuing evolution of collegiate athletics, we have been preparing for this over the last several years. The House settlement provides a valuable structure for all of us going forward and enables us to expand our scholarship offerings through the revenue sharing model, and we are excited and ready for the opportunity to work closely with our student-athletes to enhance their brands," Alford said.
"Our top priorities haven't changed - providing an unparalleled student-athlete experience while providing the resources to compete at an elite level in all our sports," Alford added. "Florida State is one of the nation's elite brands, and we intend to remain at the forefront in this new era."
The new revenue-sharing model will allow each school to distribute up to approximately $20.5 million directly to its athletes, which is roughly 22% of revenue generated from sources such as media rights, ticket sales, and sponsorships. Media rights, which Florida State has been at odds with the ACC over until recently, will likely play a major factor moving forward.
To enforce congruency across the country, the NCAA is establishing the College Sports Commission, or "enforcement arm," designed to investigate recruiting violations and the boundaries set forth regarding player payments. NIL collectives and third-party deals will still be in effect, but will be reviewed with more scrutiny, particularly on deals brokered exceeding $600, it seems.
One thing is clear: the NCAA is tightening its grip as the line between amateurism and professionalism continues to blur.
