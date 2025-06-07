Ex-Seminole DB lands among top-ranked NFL cornerbacks for 2025
June 2 marks the final wave of NFL free agency, with franchises across the country trying to free up salary-cap space ahead of the 2025 season. Generally, teams release players with excessive contracts or declining performances, and there has been speculation around the Miami Dolphins front office on what to do with former Florida State star Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey is one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, and rightfully so. He's a seven-time Pro-Bowler and finished 2024 with 60 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, one sack, and six tackles for loss.
Where the Super Bowl LVI Champion ends up is still in the air, but one thing is for certain: he is still one of the top players in the league. PFF recently released a list of the top 32 cornerbacks headed into next season, and Ramsey took the No. 14 spot.
"The Dolphins' trade for Ramsey likely hasn’t gone exactly how they hoped when they gave up a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in 2023, but he’s still been one of the most talented cornerbacks in the NFL. Ramsey ranked 25th in PFF advanced coverage grade and allowed just two touchdowns in coverage in 2024."
There is no doubt that whatever team picks up the 11-year veteran will be adding a valuable asset to their secondary. He has made the Pro Bowl four out of the last five seasons and was named an All-Pro corner four times throughout his career.
