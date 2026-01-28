11 Returning Players Switching Numbers on FSU football's 2026 Roster

The Florida State Seminoles are working to put the past two seasons behind them. The Seminoles are a combined 7-17 overall since the beginning of the 2024 campaign. Head coach Mike Norvell has made plenty of tweaks and changes to right the ship, they just haven't worked so far.

Earlier this week, Florida State updated its roster to include the 50 incoming high school/JUCO signees and transfers who enrolled in January. The majority of the program's #Tribe26 class will be in Tallahassee to participate in offseason conditioning and spring practice to get familiar with the Seminoles.

READ MORE: Projecting FSU Football's Roster by Position Early in 2026 Offseason

There are also a few players returning to Florida State who will be switching numbers this offseason.

11 Returning Players Donning New Numbers In 2025

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) runs the ball against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Redshirt Junior DB Quindarrius Jones: No. 16 to No. 0

Sophomore DL Darryll Desir: No. 90 to No. 1

Sophomore DL Mandrell Desir: No. 93 to No. 3

Redshirt Junior RB Samuel Singleton Jr.: No. 28 to No. 3

Redshirt Junior DB Ja'Bril Rawls: No. 11 to No. 6

Redshirt Senior DB Ashlynd Barker: No. 27 to No. 7

Redshirt Sophomore WR Micahi Danzy: No. 19 to No. 8

Redshirt Freshman WR Tae'Shaun Gelsey: No. 83 to No. 13

Redshirt Sophomore DB Jarvis Boatwright: No. 30 to No. 19

Redshirt Freshman TE Gavin Markey: No. 16 to No. 44

Redshirt Freshman P Ethan Post: No. 38 to No. 85

Who Wore These Numbers Last Year And Where Are They Now?

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) during the first half of the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

0 - DB Earl Little Jr. (transferred to Ohio State)

1 - DB Shyheim Brown (graduation)

3 - DB Edwin Joseph (transferred to Ole Miss)

3 - RB Kam Davis (transferred to Liberty)

6 - DL Darrell Jackson Jr. (NFL Draft/graduation)

7 - LB Stefon Thompson (graduation)

8 - N/A (on offense)

13 - TE Randy Pittman Jr. (transferred to SMU)

19 - DB Jerry Wilson (graduated)

44 - DL Jaden Jones (transferred to Missouri)

85 - WR Willy Suarez (transferred to Indiana State)

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News