FSU Football Makes Late Addition on National Signing Day

Florida State has completed the majority of the restructuring across its 2026 roster. The Seminoles already signed nearly 60 high school/JUCO prospects and transfers since the beginning of December.

With that being said, there are still a few spots remaining for the program to work with this offseason, leaving the door open for more additions.

Though the traditional National Signing Day doesn't have the same meaning that it did a decade ago, the period did result in Florida State picking up at least one new face.

Seminoles Flip Offensive Lineman From Western Illinois

On Wednesday afternoon, 2026 offensive tackle Donald Akhibi announced his decision to flip from Western Illinois and sign with Florida State. Akhibi committed to the Leathernecks last night, but a late offer from the Seminoles was too much to pass up.

Akhibi held interest from programs such as Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, FIU, Albany, and Eastern Kentucky, among others.

AGTG, I been dreaming of this my whole life and the time is here #Tribe26 #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/EcPeyjBCzg — Donald Akhibi (@DonaldAkhibi) February 4, 2026

The Georgia native played on both sides of the ball for New Manchester High School. He stands at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds. Akhibi is still very raw but presents noticeable upside if he can improve his fundamentals alongside his frame.

Akhibi is the 12th offensive lineman to sign with the Seminoles in #Tribe26. He joins a prep class that includes Jakobe Green, Michael Ionata, Luke Francis, Steven Pickard, and Nikau Hepi.

Florida State has 18 offensive linemen on its roster for next season.

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

