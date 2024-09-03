Florida State Falls To 0-2 With Lifeless Showing In 28-13 Loss To Boston College
The Florida State Seminoles kicked off their home opener against ACC foe Boston College after dropping their first conference game of the season against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, 24-21. The loss was detrimental to the Seminoles' charge for another ACC Title and a chance at a College Football Playoff rebirth after being snubbed a season ago.
It was a packed house despite the limited seating capacity inside Doak Campbell Stadium with 55,107 fans cheering on but Boston College's Thomas Castellanos and the Eagles had cleared the stands by the end of the fourth quarter with a 28-13 upset. For a team with such high hopes on the ground, the running game was stunned by the Eagle defense, finishing with just 21 rushing yards.
To start the game the Florida State defense forced a third down but Castellanos was able to move the chains with his legs to keep the Eagles' drive alive. A completion to Reed Harris moved them across the field. Kevin Knowles II pushed them five yards back with a tackle for loss and the Seminole defense forced their first three and out of the game.
The Eagles' defense returned the favor with a three and out of their own. The 'Noles elected to punt from their own 10-yard line.
The second possession for the Eagles was aided by fumble recovery from Harris which was forced by FSU linebacker Cam Riley to put Boston College in field goal range. Boston College took its first lead of the game on a quarterback keeper from the four-yard line.
The time of possession was drastic between FSU and the Eagles. Boston College ran 22 plays to the 'Noles' 3 in the first quarter. The trend continued for the Seminoles only gaining two yards before going three-and-out.
On third-and-six, Treshaun Ward for the Eagles made an explosive 42-yard catch as Boston College continued to give the defense struggles. Patrick Payton was able to push the Eagles back with a 4-yard sack but Boston College would go up two scores with a 13-yard touchdown to Ward.
With good starting field position, freshman running back Kam Davis gave the offense a little wiggle room and a 25-yard catch by Jaylin Lucas moved them into scoring position. The 'Noles had to settle for three points from a 31-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.
Uiagalelei made two major completions to Ja'Khi Douglas and Malik Benson to move the Seminoles across midfield. On a fourth and one, Uiagalelei kept the 'Noles' hope for points to end the half. Fitzgerald tacked on three making the score 14-6 with a 24-yard field goal.
Lucas got the 'Noles going to start the second half and a big run by Davis helped move the chains for an eight-yard gain. Head coach Mike Norvell decided to go for it on fourth and five and Uiagalelei threw his first interception of the season to Max Tucker who returned it for 58 yards. Running back Kye Robichaux extended Boston College's lead with a four-yard touchdown reception.
FSU punter Mastromanno and the special teams unit were a highlight of the loss, nailing a booming 65-yard punt on the Seminoles' second three and out of the half. Running back Turbo Richard got the Eagles going on two big runs for a total of 21 yards but the defense held on forcing a punt of their own.
Florida State wide receiver Jalen Brown got on the stat sheet with a 15-yard catch. Wide receiver Kentron Poiter moved the offense into the red zone again before scoring the Seminoles' first touchdown of the game. On back-to-back 29-yard receptions.
Ward moved Boston College into scoring position with a 23-yard and responded with a touchdown of their own to go up 28-13.
The offense continued to struggle to keep Uiagalelei upright giving up back-to-back sacks forcing FSU to punt from their own end zone. Both teams traded possessions. The game finished with the seconds dwindling and a final score of 28-13.
Uiagalelei finished the game 21/42 passing for 272 yards with one touchdown to one interception. The Seminoles managed 13 total points on their 11 offensive drives.
The Seminoles have a lot to clean up during their bye week before a fiery Memphis team comes to town on Saturday, September 14.
