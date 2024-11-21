Florida State Will Not Debut Turquoise Uniforms During Seminole Heritage Game
It is Seminole Heritage weekend for the Florida State Seminoles and they are set to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this weekend at home inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The 'Noles currently hold a 1-9 record while the Bucs sit at 1-10 but, as heavy favorites, FSU should add its second win of the season on Saturday.
Florida State debuted its turquoise uniforms in this year's 2024 Spring Showcase and there has been speculation on whether or not fans will see them again for the game against Charleston Southern. FSU head coach Mike Norvell gave clarity on whether or not the 'Noles will don the shade of blue come kickoff.
"We're going to stay in traditional dress. Obviously, there's so much respect for the Seminole heritage, as I mentioned the other day. It's something we've done and kind of used a little bit in recruiting," Norvell said after Wednesday's practice. "There could be future opportunities where we break those out, but this week, we're going to stay with a classic look."
Florida State's traditional home is gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants so it is likely the 'classic look' Norvell was mentioning. The university has used the turquise uniforms before and the basketball team has been adorning them since 2013.
FSU will still honor its relationship with the Seminole Tribe in a variety of ways, including recognizing some of the senior members of the tribe during halftime. It wouldn't be a surprise to see staff on the sidelines wearing turquoise apparel in support of the relationship between the two entities.
The game against Charleston Southern will be Florida State's second to last as they are set to host the Florida Gators on Saturday, November 30. Kickoff against the Buccaneers is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. with ACC Network Extra handling the broadcast duties.
