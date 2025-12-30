FSU football staff member reuniting with former assistant coach in new role

Florida State's coaching staff has went through some changes since the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Three assistant coaches are no longer with the program as the Seminoles fired defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., while running backs coach David Johnson (Arkansas) and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz (Buffalo) took jobs elsewhere.

In their place, Florida State brought in EDGE coach Nick Williams, cornerbacks coach Blue Adams, and running backs coach Kam Martin.

The alterations are continuing in Tallahassee leading up to the New Year.

FSU Assistant OL Coach Cooper Williams Departing For New Job

Cooper Williams/Twitter

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, FSU assistant offensive line coach Cooper Williams is gearing up to depart from the program. Williams is expected to join Tokarz at Buffalo as the Bulls' offensive line coach.

Tokarz was hired as Buffalo's offensive coordinator, and now Williams will get the first on-field coaching job of his career.

Williams assisted offensive line coach Herb Hand in 2025. Florida State had two offensive linemen earn all-conference honors this fall as redshirt senior center Luke Petitbon was selected to the All-ACC first-team and redshirt senior left guard Richie Leonard IV was an honorable mention.

This marks the end of Williams' second stint with the Seminoles. He followed Norvell from Memphis in 2020. Williams served as an offensive assistant in his first year at FSU and then moved to a graduate assistant role from 2021-23. He aided former offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.

The Memphis native has worked under Norvell for eight of the last nine years. He spent the 2024 season at Missouri as a graduate assistant. The program went 10-3 and won the Music City Bowl.

Prior to his time at Florida State, Williams began his coaching career at Memphis. He started off his coaching career as a student assistant at Memphis in 2017 after his playing days concluded. He transitioned into an analyst role in 2018-19.

Williams suited up for the Tigers from 2014-16. Memphis made a bowl game during all three years of his playing career, including in 2016, where Norvell's debut with the Tigers resulted in an 8-5 finish. He earned his bachelor's degree in business management from the university the following year. Florida State produced 11 all-conference selections along the offensive line during his time with the program.

Buffalo finished 5-7 last season under second-year head coach Pete Lembo. Williams, Tokarz, and Lembo all worked together at Memphis.

