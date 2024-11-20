Florida State Offers Scholarship To Son Of NFL Legend
Florida State has dropped a ton of new scholarship offers over the last couple of weeks, both to rising seniors and prospects in future classes. Despite the ongoing changes in Tallahassee, the Seminoles are continuing to foster relationships on the recruiting trail as the program approaches a critical offseason.
On Tuesday evening, FSU extended a scholarship to 2026 three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, who referenced a conversation with assistant director of player personnel, DJ Daniels. If the last name rings a bell, it's because Fitzgerald is the son of NFL legend and 11x Pro Bowler, Larry Fitzgerald. The younger Fitzgerald has already picked up offers from Pittsburgh, Arizona, Kansas State, Minnesota, Washington State, and others, along with the Seminoles.
During his junior season at Brophy College Preparatory, Fitzgerald has caught 38 passes for 566 yards and nine touchdowns. He recorded a season-high four catches for 103 yards and a score in a 40-0 win against Notre Dame Prep in September. Fitzgerald has totaled 50+ receiving yards in six of his ten appearances.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 89 WR and the No. 4 recruit in Arizona in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
The elder Fitzgerald spent 17 years in the NFL after a standout college career at Pittsburgh. He totaled 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns at the professional level, with the entirety of that time being spent with the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzgerald is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016.
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country
