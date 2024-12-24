Florida State Among Schools In Contact With Utah State Running Back Transfer
Florida State has already landed ten transfers out of the portal since the beginning of December but the Seminoles aren't slowing down in their pursuit of upgrading the roster.
Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff could be looking to make an addition to the backfield. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Florida State is among the teams that have contacted Utah State running back transfer Rahsul Faison. Utah, UCF, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Cal, Kansas State, and Kentucky have also reached out.
Faison has spent the last two seasons with the Aggies. He's coming off a career year in 2024 where he rushed 198 times for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 99 yards. Faison had five games of 100+ rushing yards, including a season-high 20 carries for 191 yards and a touchdown in a 55-10 victory against Hawaii on November 16. He was named second-team All-Mountain West for his performance this fall.
During his first season at Utah State, Faison rushed 118 times for 736 yards and five touchdowns. In total, he appeared 25 games, making 13 starts, and totaled 316 carries for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns. Faison also caught 33 passes for 151 yards.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Commit Named High School Football Player of the Year By Los Angeles Times
The Pennsylvania native signed with Marshall as a two-star prospect in 2020. He ultimately spent that season at the junior college level with Lackawanna College and was with the Thundering Herid in 2020. After not appearing in a game with either program, he elected to go back to the JUCO level with Snow College.
In 2022, Faison rushed 88 times for 355 yards and six touchdowns prior to transferring to Utah State.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back has at least one season of eligibility remaining and maybe more due to the new JUCO ruling. He could bolster a backfield that lacked a consistent home-run threat last season.
Florida State has six scholarship running backs eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Roydell Williams, redshirt senior Caziah Holmes, redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas, redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr., sophomore Kam Davis, and redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy.
The Seminoles signed four-star Ousmane Kromah during the Early Signing Period.
READ MORE: 6-foot-7 Offensive Tackle Xavier Payne Commits To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Lands Versatile UCF Tight End Transfer Randy Pittman
• Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Lineman From UCF
• Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of Adrian Medley: 'He Brings Significant Size And Toughness'
• Florida State Lands Productive Western Kentucky Defensive End Transfer Deante McCray