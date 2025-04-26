Nole Gameday

Florida State football announces signing of Houston transfer DB Jeremiah Wilson

The former Big 12 defensive back will look to make an impact for the Seminoles in 2025.

Jackson Bakich

Houston Cougars defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (20) celebrates after an interception during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Houston Cougars defensive back Jeremiah Wilson (20) celebrates after an interception during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

TALLAHASSEE – Transfer defensive back Jeremiah Wilson has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.

"I'm fired up to have Jeremiah joining our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is an experienced playmaker coming back to his home state and will be a valuable addition to our program. Jeremiah is an instinctive athlete who plays with passion and a relentless approach to his growth on and off the field. I'm excited about what is ahead for him here at Florida State."

Jeremiah Wilson | DB | 5-10 | 185 | Kissimmee, Fla. | Osceola High School/Syracuse/Houston

Played in 34 games with 13 starts over past three seasons, including 22 appearances and five starts at Syracuse in 2022-23 and 12 appearances with eight starts in 2024 for Houston…recorded 61 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions in career…started final eight games for Houston, ending season with 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and four pass breakups…interceptions total ranked third in Big 12...grabbed two interceptions including pick-six vs. Baylor, Cougars’ only defensive touchdown of season…added interceptions at Oklahoma and vs. Kansas State…86.9 defensive grade from PFF ranked fourth among Power Four cornerbacks…lone interception for Syracuse was returned 66 yards for touchdown vs. Colgate in 2023…registered career-high 10 tackles for the Orange at Purdue in 2023…recruited to Syracuse by current Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White…had 21 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss under White as true freshman in 2022…three-star recruit out of Osceola High School in Kissimmee and a top 100 cornerback in the 2022 class.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                    Pos.      Ht.             Wt.          Hometown                         High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                                DB         6-2             192          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                 Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                     WR        6-1              204          Cocoa, Fla.                         Cocoa HS

Tommy Castellanos                       QB         5-11           201          Waycross, Ga.                   Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College

Tyeland Coleman                            DL          6-4             301          Terry, Miss.                          Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                       DL          6-5             261          Miami, Fla.                          Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                  DL          6-4             265          Miami, Fla.                          Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs                           DL          6-5             258          McKeesport, Pa.                                                                 McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina

Markeston Douglas                        TE           6-5             270          Brownsville, Tenn.           Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                           WR        6-4             235          Jacksonville, Fla.              Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                               OL          6-5             330          Boca Raton, Fla.              St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

L A Jessie Harrold                            DL          6-5             247          Tampa, Fla.                         Gaither HS

Elijah Herring                                    LB          6-2             235          Murfreesboro, Tenn.       Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis

Jayson Jenkins                                  DL          6-6             270          Bordentown, N.J.             Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Ousmane Kromah                          RB          6-1              215          Leesburg, Ga.                    Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                                 LB          6-1              228          Marietta, Ga.                                                                 Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                                             DL          6-4             277          Pace, Fla.                             Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                      TE           6-6             223          Omaha, Neb.                     Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                      WR        6-5             190          New Haven, Conn.         Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                                DL          6-4             274          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                                 Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                   OL          6-5             305          Pensacola, Fla.                                                                 Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                   OL          6-4             270          De Kalb, Miss.                   Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                                    OL          6-2             303          Annapolis, Md.                 Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                                     OL          6-7             355          Harvest, Ala.                      James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                            TE           6-2             237          Panama City, Fla.            Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                          OL          6-5             270          Atlanta, Ga.                                                                 Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                                LB          6-2             219          Sanford, Fla.                      Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                     DB         6-1              196          West Palm Beach, Fla.  Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                      P/K         6-0             190          Sarasota, Fla.                    Venice HS

Duce Robinson                                WR        6-6             222          Phoenix, Ariz.                    Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Kevin Sperry                                       QB         6-1              212          Denton, Texas                   Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                                  DB         6-2             190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.     American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                           LB          6-1              240          Long Island, N.Y.               Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska

Squirrel White                                   WR        5-10           170          Birmingham, Ala.            Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee

James Williams                                DL          6-6             262          Kansas City, Mo.              Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska

Jeremiah Wilson                            DB         5-10           185          Kissimmee, Fla.             Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston

Kevin Wynn                                         DL          6-2             343          Greensboro, Ga.              Greene County HS

Press Release Courtesy of Florida State Athletics

READ MORE: Ex-FSU football pass-rusher joins forces with South Carolina Gamecocks

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football