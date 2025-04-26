Florida State football announces signing of Houston transfer DB Jeremiah Wilson
TALLAHASSEE – Transfer defensive back Jeremiah Wilson has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.
"I'm fired up to have Jeremiah joining our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is an experienced playmaker coming back to his home state and will be a valuable addition to our program. Jeremiah is an instinctive athlete who plays with passion and a relentless approach to his growth on and off the field. I'm excited about what is ahead for him here at Florida State."
Jeremiah Wilson | DB | 5-10 | 185 | Kissimmee, Fla. | Osceola High School/Syracuse/Houston
Played in 34 games with 13 starts over past three seasons, including 22 appearances and five starts at Syracuse in 2022-23 and 12 appearances with eight starts in 2024 for Houston…recorded 61 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions in career…started final eight games for Houston, ending season with 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and four pass breakups…interceptions total ranked third in Big 12...grabbed two interceptions including pick-six vs. Baylor, Cougars’ only defensive touchdown of season…added interceptions at Oklahoma and vs. Kansas State…86.9 defensive grade from PFF ranked fourth among Power Four cornerbacks…lone interception for Syracuse was returned 66 yards for touchdown vs. Colgate in 2023…registered career-high 10 tackles for the Orange at Purdue in 2023…recruited to Syracuse by current Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White…had 21 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss under White as true freshman in 2022…three-star recruit out of Osceola High School in Kissimmee and a top 100 cornerback in the 2022 class.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 192 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 204 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Tommy Castellanos QB 5-11 201 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 301 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 261 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 265 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 258 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 270 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
L A Jessie Harrold DL 6-5 247 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 235 Murfreesboro, Tenn. Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 270 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 228 Marietta, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 277 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 223 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 274 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 270 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 303 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 355 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 237 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 219 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 196 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 222 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 212 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska
Squirrel White WR 5-10 170 Birmingham, Ala. Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee
James Williams DL 6-6 262 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska
Jeremiah Wilson DB 5-10 185 Kissimmee, Fla. Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 343 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
Press Release Courtesy of Florida State Athletics
READ MORE: Ex-FSU football pass-rusher joins forces with South Carolina Gamecocks
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok