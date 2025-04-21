Former FSU starter sends message after entering transfer portal
Seven members of Florida State's roster have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal during the 10-day spring window.
The latest departure for the Seminoles is redshirt senior offensive lineman TJ Ferguson, who spent one season in Tallahassee. Ferguson fought through multiple injuries to make 11 appearances last fall, including seven starts at left guard.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide blue-chip signee was competing for a starting spot this spring. However, he was banged up for much of practice, returning to action down the stretch.
READ MORE: Florida State loses veteran defender to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ferguson sent a message following the announcement, thanking head coach Mike Norvell and the staff, along with his teammates, for accepting him into the Seminole Family.
"First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to wake up and do what I love everyday. Without him I wouldn't be in this position."
"I am very thankful for my time at Florida State University. I want to thank coach Norvell, and the entire staff for believing in me and molding me into the man I've become today. Thank you to my teammates for welcoming me into the locker room and treating me like family."
"After long thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining."
Prior to transferring to Florida State, Ferguson appeared in 12 games and made one start during his three seasons at Alabama. He won an SEC Championship with the program in 2023.
Ferguson was one of five transfers from Alabama to join the Seminoles last offseason. Only two of those players remain on the roster; redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams and redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights