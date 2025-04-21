Nole Gameday

Former FSU starter sends message after entering transfer portal

The veteran is moving on for his final season of eligibility.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Seven members of Florida State's roster have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal during the 10-day spring window.

The latest departure for the Seminoles is redshirt senior offensive lineman TJ Ferguson, who spent one season in Tallahassee. Ferguson fought through multiple injuries to make 11 appearances last fall, including seven starts at left guard.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide blue-chip signee was competing for a starting spot this spring. However, he was banged up for much of practice, returning to action down the stretch.

Ferguson sent a message following the announcement, thanking head coach Mike Norvell and the staff, along with his teammates, for accepting him into the Seminole Family.

"First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to wake up and do what I love everyday. Without him I wouldn't be in this position."

"I am very thankful for my time at Florida State University. I want to thank coach Norvell, and the entire staff for believing in me and molding me into the man I've become today. Thank you to my teammates for welcoming me into the locker room and treating me like family."

"After long thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining."

Prior to transferring to Florida State, Ferguson appeared in 12 games and made one start during his three seasons at Alabama. He won an SEC Championship with the program in 2023.

Ferguson was one of five transfers from Alabama to join the Seminoles last offseason. Only two of those players remain on the roster; redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams and redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

