Young defensive lineman transferring after one year with FSU Football
The NCAA Transfer Portal activity is heating up on Tallahassee to kick off the week.
Three Seminoles have entered the portal on Monday, with the latest being redshirt freshman defensive lineman D'Nas White, per a report from Noles247.
White is coming off his lone season at Florida State after signing with the program as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. He chose the Seminoles over Tennessee and Miami coming out of high school.
The North Carolina native didn't enroll until the summer and an injury in fall camp limited his impact for most of the season. He made one appearance, recording a tackle in Florida State's victory against Charleston Southern.
White trimmed up his frame this offseason, dropping from 336 pounds to 315 pounds. However, the Seminoles are shifting things with the way they run the trenches and playing time will be hard to come by with veterans Darrell Jackson and Daniel Lyons along with youngsters KJ Sampson and Kevin Wynn in the room.
A change of scenery is probably for the best for both parties and now White will have four years of eligibility to utilize at his next stop.
The list of total departures this spring is now up to eight for the Seminoles.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
