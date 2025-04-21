Nole Gameday

Young defensive lineman transferring after one year with FSU Football

Three Seminoles have entered the portal on Monday.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NCAA Transfer Portal activity is heating up on Tallahassee to kick off the week.

Three Seminoles have entered the portal on Monday, with the latest being redshirt freshman defensive lineman D'Nas White, per a report from Noles247.

White is coming off his lone season at Florida State after signing with the program as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. He chose the Seminoles over Tennessee and Miami coming out of high school.

READ MORE: Florida State loses veteran defender to NCAA Transfer Portal

The North Carolina native didn't enroll until the summer and an injury in fall camp limited his impact for most of the season. He made one appearance, recording a tackle in Florida State's victory against Charleston Southern.

White trimmed up his frame this offseason, dropping from 336 pounds to 315 pounds. However, the Seminoles are shifting things with the way they run the trenches and playing time will be hard to come by with veterans Darrell Jackson and Daniel Lyons along with youngsters KJ Sampson and Kevin Wynn in the room.

A change of scenery is probably for the best for both parties and now White will have four years of eligibility to utilize at his next stop.

The list of total departures this spring is now up to eight for the Seminoles.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football