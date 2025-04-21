Top recruit has bad news for FSU Football
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class sits just inside of the top-20 in the country as the spring comes to a close. The Seminoles have two wide receivers pledged in #Tribe26 but will be looking for more talent to reinforce a position group that is already filled with youth.
The coaching staff will have to go back to the drawing board after being eliminated by a top target to start the week.
On Monday, four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo Jr. announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five. Florida State didn't make the cut as the program was excluded in favor of Miami, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and LSU.
This particularly stings with the Hurricanes and Gators still in the hunt while the Seminoles are now on the sidelines.
Florida State offered Wingo Jr. a scholarship in December of 2024 following the hire of wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. The two had a relationship dating back to Harris Jr.'s time at UCF as Wingo Jr. visited the Knights on four occasions while the former was with the program.
Wingo Jr. made it to Tallahassee for a Junior Day in January but he hasn't returned to campus since then.
Wingo is coming off a junior campaign at St. Augustine High School. He hauled in 62 receptions for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wingo had four games of 100+ yards, including a season-high nine catches for 141 yards and a score in a 34-14 victory against Menendez High School on August 30.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 165 overall prospect, the No. 22 WR, and the No. 21 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 19 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
There are other targets on the board such as four-star Devin Carter (Auburn commit), four-star Justin Williams, four-star Brandon Bennett, three-star Jasen Lopez, and three-star Camden Capehart (Mississippi State commit).
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
