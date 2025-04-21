Top recruit has bad news for FSU Football

Nole Gameday

The Seminoles will be forced to look at other options.

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class sits just inside of the top-20 in the country as the spring comes to a close. The Seminoles have two wide receivers pledged in #Tribe26 but will be looking for more talent to reinforce a position group that is already filled with youth.

The coaching staff will have to go back to the drawing board after being eliminated by a top target to start the week.

On Monday, four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo Jr. announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five. Florida State didn't make the cut as the program was excluded in favor of Miami, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and LSU.

This particularly stings with the Hurricanes and Gators still in the hunt while the Seminoles are now on the sidelines.

Florida State offered Wingo Jr. a scholarship in December of 2024 following the hire of wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. The two had a relationship dating back to Harris Jr.'s time at UCF as Wingo Jr. visited the Knights on four occasions while the former was with the program.

Wingo Jr. made it to Tallahassee for a Junior Day in January but he hasn't returned to campus since then.

Wingo is coming off a junior campaign at St. Augustine High School. He hauled in 62 receptions for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wingo had four games of 100+ yards, including a season-high nine catches for 141 yards and a score in a 34-14 victory against Menendez High School on August 30.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 165 overall prospect, the No. 22 WR, and the No. 21 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 19 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.

There are other targets on the board such as four-star Devin Carter (Auburn commit), four-star Justin Williams, four-star Brandon Bennett, three-star Jasen Lopez, and three-star Camden Capehart (Mississippi State commit).

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

