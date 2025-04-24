Ex-FSU football pass-rusher joins forces with South Carolina Gamecocks
Florida State's roster has undergone plenty of changes over the past few years with head coach Mike Norvell using the NCAA Transfer Portal to fortify the program. High school development has been a mixed bag for the Seminoles as 27 of the 34 recruits who signed with the team in #Tribe21 and #Tribe22 have transferred, including the top ten signees in 2021.
Former four-star defensive end George Wilson was among the departures in the 2021 class. Wilson spent two seasons as a reserve in Tallahassee. He redshirted during his true freshman campaign before seeing action in three games in 2022. Wilson made his college debut in FSU's 47-7 victory against Duquesne.
Wilson elected to transfer from Florida State following the 2022 season, landing in the FCS at Campbell. He had two solid seasons with the Camels, including 11 tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble last fall.
Ahead of his final season of collegiate eligibility, Wilson is making a move back to the P4 level. According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Wilson signed with South Carolina on Wednesday. This is an interesting move and it's noteworthy because he was committed to the Gamecocks during his high school recruitment.
Wilson pledged to South Carolina in the summer of 2020 but backed off his decision during the season after the program fired former head coach Will Muschamp. That led to him ultimately signing with the Seminoles. Half a decade later, Wilson is finally in a position to suit up for the Gamecocks.
The Virginia native will have an opportunity to be a member of the rotation as a situational pass-rusher. He recorded 26 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven sacks, and a forced fumble in his two years at Campbell.
Wilson stands at 6-foot-4, 230-pounds. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
