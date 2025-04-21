Nole Gameday

Florida State's offensive line depth takes a hit as another Seminole enters portal

Two offensive linemen have departed from the Seminoles during the spring window.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from field against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from field against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Florida State landed five transfers from Alabama during the 2024 offseason. At the time, there was optimism that each could start or contribute to the Seminoles. One year later, only two of those players remain in Tallahassee; redshirt running back Roydell Williams and redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr.

On Monday afternoon, redshirt senior offensive lineman TJ Ferguson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per A&P Sports Agency. Ferguson is coming off his lone campaign with the Seminoles.

This past season, Ferguson was limited by multiple injuries, including an upper-body ailment that originated in fall camp. Despite being at less than 100%, he appeared in 11 games and made seven starts with all of those coming at left guard.

In 487 snaps, Ferguson graded out at a career-worst 42.6 overall according to PFF. His run-blocking grade was a measly 36.3 per the metric. Both marks were among the very bottom in the FBS. Ferguson committed five penalties and surrendered 18 pressures, along with three sacks.

Despite the down year, Ferguson returned to Florida State to compete for a spot in the two-deep under new offensive line coach Herb Hand. Ultimately, injuries limited his impact once again as he wasn't healthy for most of the spring. He returned down the stretch but for a player going into his final year of eligibility, Ferguson is likely looking to start and that wasn't a sure thing with the Seminoles.

Ferguson began his career at Alabama as a top-100 prospect in the 2021 class. During his three years with the Crimson Tide, he appeared in 12 games and made one start. He won an SEC Championship with the program in 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 328-pound offensive lineman is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

Ferguson's departure highlights Florida State's need along the offensive line going into the spring window. Redshirt junior Jaylen Early also recently transferred from the program.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

