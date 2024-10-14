Florida State Begins Second Half Of Season As Road Underdog At Duke
Florida State's focus is quickly turning to an ongoing youth movement through the first six games of the 2024 season. The Seminoles have begun to lean more heavily on inexperienced pieces in recent weeks and nine first-year or second-year players earned starts during the first half of the season, with many more contributing along the two deep.
In fact, FSU has 32 freshmen or sophomores listed on the updated depth chart leading up to the road game against Duke. Expect to see some fresh faces earn significant playing time on Friday night in Durham.
While Florida State has never lost to the Blue Devils on the football field, each year is different and first-year head coach Manny Diaz has the program off to a 5-1 start. Duke is coming off its first loss of the season after coming up short 24-14 to Georgia Tech earlier this month.
Along with a new head coach, Duke brought in a new quarterback in Texas transfer Maalik Murphy. The redshirt sophomore has completed 125/208 passes for 1,431 yards with 14 touchdowns to five interceptions. Murphy has thrown two or more touchdowns in five of his six starts but has also been picked of in five different games.
Despite FSU's all-time record against the Blue Devils, the Seminoles enter the week as a betting underdog for the third straight game. According to early lines from DraftKings, Florida State is a +3.5 underdog at Duke. The over/under is set at 42.5 points.
It will be important for Florida State's offense to show more signs of life after positive sequences in the most recent loss to Clemson. Duke has scored 21 or more points in all but one game - a feat that the Seminoles haven't accomplished since August 24, a drought of longer than seven weeks.
Florida State and Duke will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
