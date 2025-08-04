Florida State football has a certified athletic freak on its 2025 roster
Local Tallahassee, Florida product and Florida State redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy joined the Seminoles with a lot of buzz. The Florida High standout made a name for himself both on the gridiron and on the track as an Olympic-caliber athlete.
The Athletic listed Danzy among some of the nation's top freak athletes, paired with the likes of Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Wilson and Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, at both No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Danzy landed at No. 68.
"An elite track athlete who has a lot of potential on the football field. At the ACC outdoor championship meet this year, he ran the 400 in 44.38, setting an ACC and FSU record," Brad Crawford wrote. "Danzy, who made first-team All-ACC in track as a true freshman, was the national leader going into the NCAA Track and Field championships and ninth in the world.
"Before coming to FSU, he was the Florida state champion in the 200 and 400 in 2023 and 2024. The 6-1, 185-pounder played in four games as a running back for the Noles in 2024, preserving his redshirt status. This spring, he shifted to wideout. This offseason, Danzy power cleaned 335, showing he has a lot of strength to go with all that speed. The strength staff says he is easily capable of going over 24 mph."
Having championship speed will be something the Seminoles need as they head into 2025 with both the urge to win and a hopeful rebound in tow. Danzy offers blazing quickness in both the return and pass game. The only question mark is whether his hands are ready for the college level.
Danzy caught eight passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in his senior year in high school, so he has shown some production when he isn't primarily lined up in the backfield. Whether or not he can break into the rotation with the likes of Duce Robinson and Squirrel White remains to be seen, but his freakish talent shouldn't keep him off the field for long.
